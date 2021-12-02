'Just doing her job' leads to viral TikTok video, recognition for Dollar General clerk

Emily Duncan had only worked at the Dollar General in Vienna for a few months when an elderly customer got a little talkative.

As Duncan, 25, scanned the woman’s items, the shopper started telling the cashier all about herself, oblivious to the man in line behind her. Duncan saw him though, and with eye contact and a smile she tried to let him know she appreciated his patience.

She didn’t know who he was, but she was to soon find out – and many would hear from him about her kindness.

The second customer in line was Gerald Swindle, a professional bass angler and two-time Bassmaster Angler of the Year. Not long after his stop at the store, he took to social media to share his experiences. Since posting last month, the video has received more than 1.7 million views, garnered more than 2,500 comments on Facebook and has been shared 19,000 times.

On Thursday, members of Dollar General Corporation’s leadership team visited the Vienna store where they complimented Duncan on her customer service and honored her with a plaque, flowers and a $1,000 donation to Vienna Grade School in her name.

“This is all kind of surreal,” Duncan, a resident of rural Johnson County, said. “I never expected this to all come about because to me, it was just a regular day. I just went to work and was doing my job.”

It is exactly the way corporate leaders want Dollar General staff to approach their jobs.

“Taking the time to make our customers feel special and appreciated embodies our mission of serving others,” said Tod Boyster, Dollar General vice president of Division 2, who was among those visiting the Vienna store Thursday. “Actions like Emily’s make Dollar General special, and we are so proud to have her representing this store, in this community.”

No one would have known about Duncan’s patience and kindness if not for Swindle’s post. A frequent social media poster, Swindle is known for his humor and often speaks to groups about the importance of positive attitudes.

“Sometimes I see things that bring me back to zero; things that allow me to actually start over. This was one of those times. What this young lady showed that day is what we, as parents, aspire to teach our children,” Swindle said.

In his video, Swindle complimented Duncan’s attitude.

“You were super patient with this lady. You did nothing but engaged with her conversation. You listened to every word she said, and you never rushed her,” shared Swindell. “You showed me what people are to be. You should always embrace that. You inspired me and sometimes I need that.”

Duncan said the woman has been into the store several times since their initial interaction, and a friendship is growing. Duncan added she will never forget her initial visit that resulted in all of the attention.

“What I’ve learned is so amazing – the impact you can have on people just by being yourself, working at the Dollar General. This is awesome," she said.

