Karnak struggles after only grocery closes doors

Not all hope is lost, however, George pointed out that there have been some instances in the region of groceries changing hands, as a younger generation carries on.

In the past 10 years, the store in Olive Branch has had new ownership, she said.

“The grocery store in Pulaski has new ownership, and recently the one in Dongola changed ownership,” she said. “It does seem like there is a trend where people who have run these stores for years are getting into retirement. Some are having younger generations purchase and operate the grocery.”

Meanwhile, residents of this community must deal with the loss of their only grocery. James Sharp, who has lived here for 14 years, said Wilson’s was more than just a retail establishment; it was a true community institution, serving the poor with dignity.

“There are people here on fixed incomes,” he said. “They would let you charge. A lot of people would do that. They’d charge all month, then go in at the end of the month and pay their bill.

There are a lot of people who did that. It was a down-home store. They know everybody and everybody knows them.”

Sharp is among those who dearly miss the grocery.

“They had some of the best meat around,” he said. “We have to go to Vienna or Metropolis to get meat now. We have the Dollar General. If we didn’t have that, there’d be real problems.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0