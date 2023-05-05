MARION — Temperatures are rising, signaling summer is coming and the end of another school year is near.

Summer is a great time to relax and let loose after a hard academic year, but the break can sometimes be more disruptive than restful. Thankfully, a local library is offering a way to combat summer brain fog and keep your mental batteries charged while you enjoy summer fun.

Marion Carnegie Library has a summer reading program called "Marion Reads!" which starts May 15. The program will host special events, initiatives, and reading challenges for all ages.

The library partnered up with Lavish Bath Box, Fox Comics, and Marion Farmer’s Market, to put on special events in the community. "Marion Reads!" participants will visit Marion Unit 2 schools, the Hub, and the Boyton Street Community Center, as well as Emery Brothers Skating Rink, Extreme Kids, Mandala Gardens, and others.

"Summer Reading has proven to be a great way to help students keep their reading skills up over the summer months, and to prevent the 'summer slide,' which is the tendency to lose some of the achievement gains they made during the previous school year," said Keith Robinson, coordinator of library services at Marion Carnegie Library. "Also, the library works hard to encourage reading and literacy for all ages, and summer makes for a great time to offer these challenges and events to bring the community together."

Though the reading program hosts a variety of extracurricular activities, at the heart of the program is its namesake, reading.

Marion Carnegie Library has reading challenges for all ages, with each of the three library departments putting its own spin on the program. Whether you're an elementary student or college undergrad on break or have graduated to the workforce and still want to keep your mind fresh this summer, "Marion Reads!" has something for you.

"Our Children's Department Challenge, for ages 0-12, offers a worksheet," Robinson said. "Participants will color in a space on that worksheet for every 15 minutes they read (or that someone reads to them). After every hour of reading, they can bring the worksheet to the library's children's department desk and pick up a prize. At our End-of-Summer-Reading Party, kids can turn in their worksheet to pick up a prize bag."

The Young Adult Department Challenge, for ages 12-19, features a passport with eight challenges. Participants can visit the young adult department desk after each completed challenge to pick up a sticker for their passport, and get an invite to the End-of-Summer-Reading Murder Mystery party when all eight are completed.

The Adult Department Challenge, for ages 18 and up, features a bookmark, also offering eight challenges. For every two completed challenges, visit the library's main desk to pick up a prize. After all eight challenges are completed, participants get an invite to the Adult Department End-of-Summer-Reading Social.

Though the stream of cool new gadgets has been steady, seemingly pushing old-fashioned book-reading to the side, public library participation is still in style and trendy, and even on the rise.

"Library usage, including new library card registrations, is absolutely on the upswing," Robinson said. "Over the last three years, (since the beginning of COVID-related closures) we've seen an increase each year in new library card registrations, total items borrowed, and total borrowers."

The mission of Marion Carnegie Library, Robinson says, is to fulfill community educational, informational, cultural, and recreational needs by offering reading challenges, special events, access to books, laptops, and meeting spaces.

Robinson said the "Marion Reads!" summer reading program offers reading challenges and special events for community members of all ages. No library card is required to attend any event, and the upcoming event lineup is available at marioncarnegielibrary.org/events and on the library's Facebook page at facebook.com/marioncarnegielibrary.

When registering, visit the library's circulation desk at your age-appropriate department to pick up your registration packet.