Keepers Quarters 3.0 coming to Carbondale this spring with new deli and meat counter

CARBONDALE — A little more than two years after opening Keepers Quarters, Doug Robinson is already working on Version 3.0 of his restaurant, this time with some unexpected help from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robinson opened Keepers Quarters in 2018 with his brother in the back of Carbondale bar Key West. After five weeks, he and brother Eric Robinson had to shut down that location because business was too good. The next year, the Robinsons saw their vision for heartfelt fine dining come to life on South Illinois Avenue. But now, that dream has changed again.
Doug Robinson said he, like a lot of other restaurant and small-business owners, has seen a lot of whiplash in the last year with an ever-changing set of COVID-19 restrictions. There have been total shutdowns, then the option of curbside service, then limited dine-in options — and a mix of all three — over the last 10 months. At a certain point, Robinson said he had to make the tough call to shut down until he could open and stay open.
“It’s not like I shut down because I wanted that, it just didn’t make sense to be open,” he said. He added that he wanted to think about how his staff would be if he kept up with all the moving state regulations — when it came time to open for real, he knew everyone would be tired.
As has been the case with many local businesses this year, Rob McGee, owner of coffee truck Coliseum Coffee Works, and Doug Robinson, owner of…
So he kept dreaming. Before COVID-19 hit, Robinson said he had been toying with the idea of opening a deli counter in the space next door to his restaurant. But, after he had time to sit and chew on it, Robinson was left with one thought.
“That’s when I kind of put it together — why do two (locations),” Robinson asked himself. Then he looked at his dining room at Keepers Quarters and realized he could easily cut the space in half with a bit of work and put his deli counter and bakery case on one bar side, while leaving the other side open for dine-in customers.
“I have plenty of storage to operate a restaurant and sort of a corner grocer in one,” he said.
The new business model will be handy should the pandemic — or another one — shut down parts of the economy again in the future. Robinson said there will be enough space to service carry-out customers from what he is calling the Bodega. He won't have to pivot from dine-in to carryout like he did last year. It will already be part of the operation.
Robinson said the surprise of getting a Business Interruption Grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity helped expedite his plans for the Bodega. He said he could have inched his way toward opening, but the grant helped his vision be fully realized faster.
Robinson said this change won’t likely impact dine-in customers at Keepers Quarters, though he did say the menu may be toned back with a bigger focus on burgers. But the quality will all stay the same.
Robinson said the Bodega will have deli meats cut to order as well as sandwich options for people in need of something quick. Add to that house-cured bacon for sale, sauces, soups and fresh pasta for customers to take home, and house-cut, bone-in meats.
Robinson said he saw a need for this kind of shop in Carbondale after Arnold’s Market in Carbondale closed in 2019. He said he saw it as another way to dig deeper into the community that’s welcomed him and to expand his mission of bringing more quality food to Southern Illinois.
“We’re going for the long game here,” he said of his plans.
Robinson said, fingers crossed, he will be open for service at both Keepers Quarters and his Bodega in March.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports