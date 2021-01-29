Keepers Quarters 3.0 coming to Carbondale this spring with new deli and meat counter

+3 With Beignets & Coffee, Coliseum and Keeper's adapt to pandemic As has been the case with many local businesses this year, Rob McGee, owner of coffee truck Coliseum Coffee Works, and Doug Robinson, owner of…

So he kept dreaming. Before COVID-19 hit, Robinson said he had been toying with the idea of opening a deli counter in the space next door to his restaurant. But, after he had time to sit and chew on it, Robinson was left with one thought.

“That’s when I kind of put it together — why do two (locations),” Robinson asked himself. Then he looked at his dining room at Keepers Quarters and realized he could easily cut the space in half with a bit of work and put his deli counter and bakery case on one bar side, while leaving the other side open for dine-in customers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I have plenty of storage to operate a restaurant and sort of a corner grocer in one,” he said.

The new business model will be handy should the pandemic — or another one — shut down parts of the economy again in the future. Robinson said there will be enough space to service carry-out customers from what he is calling the Bodega. He won't have to pivot from dine-in to carryout like he did last year. It will already be part of the operation.

Robinson said the surprise of getting a Business Interruption Grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity helped expedite his plans for the Bodega. He said he could have inched his way toward opening, but the grant helped his vision be fully realized faster.