'Kindness of a coat': Carbondale Community Christmas Store celebrates 20 years

CARBONDALE – Victims Advocate Susie Toliver believes that over 1,000 families that have called Carbondale home over the past 20 years have never forgotten the jolly Christmas kindness of a coat, shoes and gifts.

“Carbondale is a transient community so people come and people go,” Toliver said. “But even the people that I’ve talked to (who) were here and moved away said they remember and appreciate the help that they got when they signed up for the Christmas program.”

The Carbondale Police Department hosted its 20th year of the Carbondale Community Christmas Store to help kids in need have a holly jolly Christmas this year.

More than 130 children across 57 families received a free new coat, new pair of shoes, two toys and candy at this year’s event.

COVID-19 changed not only the way the event looked this year, but also impacted the community negatively, Toliver said.

“I think people were just in a weird place – a little uncomfortable about calling, saying that they need it [the program] to get the gifts and not knowing what to expect – because they’ve not been in that situation before, which I can appreciate,” Toliver said. “Who would know how it feels to lose your income and not have money to do the things that you’ve taken for granted?”

Despite the hesitations of some, one mother of six kids – three of whom are 8-month-old triplets – can serve as an inspiration to all.

“I just thought that it was admirable that with all that’s going on, that she knows she needs some assistance and reached out. She’s trying to make it work,” Toliver said. “I felt that she was a role model because she’s proven she can do it with everything else they have going on. So there’s no reason for other parents to say that their kids don’t have anything for Christmas because they could have called somebody.”

The store has taken on many shapes over the years, and it originally started as a “Shop with a Cop” program, where officers would take children shopping for toys.

Carbondale police and city leaders believed that they weren’t able to reach as many children as they wanted with that model and thus a first draft of the Carbondale Community Christmas Store was born 20 years ago.

One key component from Shop with a Cop remains though — and that is the association with police.

“The community associates shopping and Christmas with the police department,” Toliver said. “Even though it’s not the traditional Shop with a Cop, the police department is very much involved. I think people need to see that good things are associated with the police departments. They are part of the community and they do things to support the community.”

Many members of the community and different organizations have come together throughout the years to make the Carbondale Community Christmas Store possible.

Local libraries have donated books, the State’s Attorney’s Office donated candy and countless city government leaders have endorsed and supported the program, including Mayor Mike Henry.

“During my term as mayor both myself and our city council have embraced this (giving) philosophy,” Henry said. “I believe that it is the public’s duty to care for and provide for those who are less fortunate among us.”

The largest support with the biggest impact has been each and every resident of Carbondale.

“It’s called the Carbondale Community Christmas Store because it couldn’t happen without the community. It’s not about how much (one can donate). It’s about the community pitching in and being a part of it. That truly makes it a community Christmas program.”

