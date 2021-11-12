Kinkaid Lake board remains tied up in lawsuit with marina concessionaire

The Kinkaid-Reed's Creek Conservancy District Board remains tied up in a lawsuit with the management group operating the Kinkaid Lake Marina in seeking termination of the group’s contract.

Despite the lawsuit, the board has been meeting in executive sessions to consider buying and operating the Marina’s concessionaire for an estimated minimum of $1.6 million.

Critics of the purchase proposal, including Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens, argue that there are too many unknowns.

The lawsuit the board is involved in with the Marina stems from when the board terminated the contract of the DAR group in September 2020 after board members learned DAR had collateralized structures at the public marina for a $1.3 million loan despite contract language the board says forbids it, according to The Southern’s archives.

Stephens said his biggest concern is that most of the debate over whether to purchase the concessionaire took place in closed-door, executive sessions.

“The public doesn't know if the board took it over. How many employees are going to need to be hired? What sort of compensation are they going to be given? What sort of increased liability costs are going to be incurred? These are all things that people need to know, because we're not talking about a small operation, we're not talking about hiring one or two people, it takes quite a few people to operate, the number of campsites, the number of boats slips a restaurant, and ultimately, tax payers need to know upfront what those costs are going to be,” Stephens said.

At the Wednesday, Nov. 10 district board meeting, the board voted to cease negotiations with DAR regarding the concession contract litigation and allow the matter to be decided in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The board attorney said at the meeting the four owner/operators of the concessionaire met and things turned sour. Two of the individuals who are involved in the concessionaire wanted the board to buy them out and offered to sell for $1.6 million.

The attorney said the board considered the offer but found the price out of line, and counter offers were discussed. But ultimately, because of a lack of public support, the attorney said the board voted unanimously to let the lawsuit be decided in a courtroom instead.

“I think that it's possible and perhaps likely, that regardless of whatever a judgment might find from a trial, the concessionaire will still have to be either bought out by the board or bought out by another private individual of some kind,” Stephens said. “So I think the question as to ultimately, if they end up buying it or not, is still an open one. But at least it does seem for now that that is off the table.”

Board President Steve McGriff declined to comment. So did concessionaire operator Awak Alkan.

Stephens argued this debate should happen in public.

“The board needs to quit having hours-long executive sessions, and much of this ought to be discussed in an open meeting,” Stephens said. “So that, you know, there is no question about where we're heading. I think the taxpayers are owed that much. And I think the continued use of executive sessions isn't helping the cause. Maybe there is an argument that can be made for the board taking over the ownership and operation of the marina and the campgrounds and the restaurant. But that argument doesn't seem to be being made out in the open, and it needs to be.”

