Kinkaid Lake Marina operators to file lawsuit against lake's board for terminating contract

McGriff said it is vital to remember the purpose of Kinkaid Lake.

“It’s a public property and we’re there to see to it that our water quality control is all right, and then the other part would be recreation, but we still have to be the stewards of all of it,” he said.

“I think that there is blame on all sides,” Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said Thursday. He appoints three of the board’s members, while the Jackson County Board appoints four. He spoke to the board Wednesday and hoped for a tidy resolution.

“If peace can be found I think that is better than conflict,” Stephens said during the meeting. Talking with The Southern Thursday, he said the structure of how the marina is run could need a change.

“My takeaway is that the current configuration of a concessionaire, and the board overseeing that (concessionaire), is probably always going to (form) acrimony,” he said. From his stance, it should be all private or all public, he said.

Looking forward, McGriff said they are waiting to hear from legal counsel as to whether the bank can in fact collect on the public property DAR listed as collateral. He said he’s not sure if the bank has the legal wiggle room to seize any of the property if the loan is defaulted on.