Kinkaid Reed's Creek board meeting changed to a phone conference

The Kinkaid Reed’s Creek Conservancy District Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been changed again, moving to a phone conference because of the latest directive from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office.

Anybody wanting to provide input for the meeting is directed to email that information to scott.wilmouth@krccd.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, the board moved the meeting from the district office to the Bower Park Community Center in Ava. It will now be a phone conference.

The meeting will still take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, as regularly scheduled.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0