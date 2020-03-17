Kinkaid Reed's Creek board meeting changed to a phone conference
Jackson County

Kinkaid Reed's Creek board meeting changed to a phone conference

The Kinkaid Reed’s Creek Conservancy District Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been changed again, moving to a phone conference because of the latest directive from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office.

Anybody wanting to provide input for the meeting is directed to email that information to scott.wilmouth@krccd.com.

On Monday, the board moved the meeting from the district office to the Bower Park Community Center in Ava. It will now be a phone conference.

The meeting will still take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, as regularly scheduled.

— The Southern

