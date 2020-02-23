Know a great nurse? The Southern will honor the region's finest

The Southern Illinoisan is looking for the best nurses in the region.

For the second annual Nursing Awards event, The Southern needs nominations of nurses who were extraordinary in 2019.

Nursing is a demanding profession, and each nurse can have an enormous impact. Patients depend on nurses to know when they need emergency help, encourage them as they recover, wipe away tears and provide comfort when no one else is there.

To submit a nominee, visit thesouthern.com/nurses to nominate a nurse.

Nominations for last year’s stellar nurses begin February 23rd and end March 15.

Anyone can nominate a nurse who has made a difference in their life or the life of a loved one during 2019.

An independent panel of judges will choose nine nurses from the nominees.

Additionally, there will be one reader’s choice award. Voting will take place March 17 through March 24. The voting page will also be on thesouthern.com/nurses.