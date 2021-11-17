 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kristina Scott joins Banterra as chief banking officer

  • 0

Marion-based Banterra Bank has named Kristina Scott chief banking officer.

Kristina Scott Banterra Bank

Kristina Scott is the new chief banking officer at Banterra Bank.

Scott most recently served as chief risk officer and senior vice president at First Southern Bank. She also worked with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for 11 years. In this role, she oversaw a team of bank examiners.

Scott is an alumna of Southern Illinois University Carbondale. She lives near Carterville.

Banterra Bank has almost 40 locations in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Utah, as well as a specialty lending division that serves customers nationwide.

Scott began her new role Nov. 15.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says thresholds on income tax brackets will rise in 2022.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Prices climb for holidays

Prices climb for holidays

WASHINGTON — A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season.

Watch Now: Related Video

86-year-old crowned "Miss Holocaust Survivor"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News