Kristina Scott joins Banterra as chief banking officer

Marion-based Banterra Bank has named Kristina Scott chief banking officer.
Scott most recently served as chief risk officer and senior vice president at First Southern Bank. She also worked with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for 11 years. In this role, she oversaw a team of bank examiners.
Scott is an alumna of Southern Illinois University Carbondale. She lives near Carterville.
Banterra Bank has almost 40 locations in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Utah, as well as a specialty lending division that serves customers nationwide.
Scott began her new role Nov. 15.
I took a tour of the renovated Citadel building in Marion this week. A few hours later, I signed up as one of the first annual members of the Entrepreneurial and Technical Opportunities (EThOs) program that will be housed there.
This coworking membership gives me access to the space’s amazing private offices, conference rooms, and kitchenette.
Most importantly, it gives me access to people again.
Don’t get me wrong, I love working from home and still expect my business to be home-based more than half the time. But as the pandemic has shuttered business travel and forced us to repurpose our homes into full-time offices, we all need some space to spread our wings.
So, why EThOs?
Program Director Russell Williams has done an outstanding job giving the 107-year-old neoclassical building new life. Already rich with vibrancy on the first floor with The Vault Café – one of my favorite restaurants in Marion – the EThOs program is an exciting new business incubator funded by the Watermark Auto Group Foundation.
Featuring themed offices – including The Saluki Room, Wildcat Den, The Hanger, and The Bike Shop – the coworking space feels big-city with the small-town charm that comes with Marion’s downtown area.
Coworking Isn’t New. But It’s Newly Popular.
Coworking spaces are shared office spaces that can be used by individuals, teams, and even entire companies. Most coworking offices have everything you could possibly need for a productive workday, including office furniture, wi-fi, conference rooms, and food.
According to Statista’s coworking space worldwide statistics, there are currently around 18,700 coworking spaces around the globe. The number is growing daily and is expected to reach nearly 26,000 by 2025.
The pandemic’s impact on this growth cannot be ignored.
Coworking isn’t just great for workers. The boost that coworking has on productivity, motivation, and overall happiness can have a bigtime impact on the bottom line.
According to the global coworking cohort, GCUC, 84 percent of workers say working in such spaces makes them more engaged and motivated. Sixty-nine percent of those surveyed say they have acquired news skills, and 68 percent say they have improved their existing skill set.
Statistics like this could influence corporate work planning being done by human resources departments around the world. Instead of giving employees the option to work from home full-time, companies should consider investing in unique coworking spaces to give their workers more flexibility without completely killing collaboration.
Solving the Challenges of Home-Based Work
According to research by the National Council on Compensation Insurance, only six percent of the employed worked primarily from home and about three-quarters of workers had never worked from home before the pandemic.
In May 2020, over one-third of the employed worked from home due to the pandemic. This dramatic surge in remote work has caused some cracks in the professional and personal lives of workers.
Loneliness, time management problems, and digital miscommunication are just some of the problems reported by newly remote workers. Outside of driving my wife nuts, I have fortunately not had to deal with these issues.
I will always love working from home, but I recognize that the EThOs program will help me re-connect with other professionals while giving me the flexibility to still work from home a few days a week.
Pulling into my parking spot on Monday will feel odd. I haven’t had an office outside of my home since 2013. But if it feels too odd, I’ll be free to turn right back around and set up in my home office.
And that’s the beauty of work in 2021.
Joe Szynkowski: Tips on talking politics at work
I had an interesting interaction this week. A professional reached out to me via LinkedIn to ask about my resume-writing services.
A high-level financial services executive looking for a change, she had one question for me: “Before we hop onto an introductory phone call, can you tell me if you’re a Republican or Democrat?”
I must have answered correctly because we are now working together on her project, but this was a first for me.
Politics in the workplace is certainly nothing new. I’ve been in team meetings where political viewpoints were tossed around like mini grenades ready to disrupt team culture at a moment’s notice.
But having to explain political leanings prior to entering a contractual agreement?
The experience got me thinking.
Is there a right way to talk politics at the office – or on a Zoom call? Should we be able to express our thoughts without fear of discipline or disrespect?
It’s an interesting conundrum companies and workers have been trying to figure out for decades.
The Value of Diversity
You’ve surely heard of the new phrase, “bringing your whole self to work.” The idea of letting people be themselves is meant to drive innovation, diversity, and inclusion in the workforce.
How successful companies are at creating such a culture depends on if they actually stick to these people-first principles. Talk is cheap and workers aren’t putting up with fickle leadership anymore. There are too many opportunities to work with leaders who operate with their employees top of mind.
Leaders who claim to be champions of diversity but then ask employees to avoid talking politics are setting themselves up for failure.
Turning a Blind Eye
Companies need to play a bigger role in allowing for respectful, open dialogues on all topics – even politics. Why? Because we are naïve to think that political discussions aren’t already happening at work.
According to a recent survey by the Society for Human Resource Management, more than half of working Americans say discussion of political issues has become more common over the past four years. The majority reported having had at least one political disagreement at work.
The same SHRM survey found that employees feel insecure talking about these issues at work. Other results included more than one-third saying their workplace is not inclusive about differing political opinions, and one in 10 saying they have experienced differential treatment because of political views.
Finding Common Ground
If you’re leading a team, make it clear that your employees do not have to support your political candidate of choice during campaign season.
People who express different views than yours shouldn’t fluster or intimidate you. Make sure your workers know you’re approachable and happy to discuss all types of viewpoints.
As adults, we have to get past the idea that there is no middle ground. Even my kids know the value of compromise, sharing, and respect.
This brings me back to my aforementioned client. My answer to her question actually conflicted with her political beliefs. But the way I responded opened the door for a healthy, respectful conversation.
I did have some advice for her after she expressed genuine astonishment by her recent struggles to get past the first round of interviews.
We’re now working on crafting a softer introduction.
Joe Szynkowski: When, and why, to turn down a job promotion
A friend of mine has been conflicted about an interesting career opportunity. He recently started working for a new company and has impressed the leadership team so much that they offered him an attractive promotion just a few months into the role.
The new position would come with a 30-percent raise and larger bonuses. In a world where money seems to always be first, I was impressed to see my friend take other things into consideration when weighing the decision.
He ultimately decided to stay in his current role because “I didn’t want to over-promote myself.”
It wasn’t an easy choice. We all work to progress and climb the ladder. Raises, better benefits, and more bonuses help us advance our families and reach our professional goals.
But sometimes it’s OK to stick.
“Over-promoting” ourselves can lead to undue stress or extra responsibilities that take us away from our loved ones and friends. It can also disrupt the projected career path that we have set up for ourselves.
So how can you tell when it might make more sense to turn down a promotion than to accept it? Everyone’s situation is different, but read on for a few signs that this might be the best choice for you when the time comes.
You Love Your Current Job
Moving into a new role usually means you have to leave the duties of your current one. If you love the work you are currently doing, this can be an obvious issue.
I talk with workers every week who are fed up with the companies or tired of their workload. Finding a role – and then wanting to stick with it – is about as good a reason as any to turn down a promotion.
If you have a great relationship with the leadership team that is trying to promote you, be open an honest about your concerns. They will appreciate your dedication to your current work, customers, and team.
The Timing is Off
The timing of the new promotion may present a challenge for you or your family. Take stock of what’s going on in your life before making a decision. Maybe you are working on finishing a degree or caring for aging parents.
Maybe the new role comes with travel demands that would put extra stress on your spouse or kids.
These types of factors should be top of mind when you’re considering a new role. Ask yourself these questions to take a deeper look:
• Will the promotion disrupt what’s currently happening in your life?
• Would the hours and travel responsibilities be manageable?
• Do you have a good support system – both at and away from work – to help handle any extra burdens the promotion might cause?
You Lack Management Experience
The thought of taking on extra leadership responsibilities can be stressful. If you haven’t mentored, trained, or led team members in the past, management can seem like a scary proposition.
Although there is only one good way of learning how to lead (and that’s actually doing it), it’s understandable that you may have some trepidation here.
A great way to ease into a leadership role is by taking on smaller projects that require you to coordinate team members. If a promotion is on your radar down the road, start working with your managers on finding opportunities to get your feet wet.
How to Turn Down a Promotion
It’s always important to show appreciation for a promotion, even if you ultimately decide to respectfully refuse. When you receive an offer of a promotion, be sure to show your appreciation for the consideration.
Before turning it down, be sure you have a comprehensive understanding of the nature of the new job and the implications if you do not accept. Try to take some time thinking things through with your friends and family members instead of simply refusing the opportunity on the spot.
The fact that your employer sees you as a good fit for a promotion is a good thing. Trust your gut, keep up the good work, and have faith that this will not be your last chance to advance in your career.