Labor Day is a day to celebrate the American worker, Marion union rep says

For many Americans, Labor Day, celebrated the first Monday in September, is a day for picnics and barbecues.
But Rodney Masterson, field representative for Laborer’s District Council in Marion, says the day is more than that.
Labor Day is a celebration of the American worker, labor movement and labor unions that started that movement.
“I think Labor Day is time to be grateful for the 40-hour work week and eight-hour work day and vacations and sick leave,” Masterson said. “People before us advocated for these rights.”
Many of the benefits we enjoy today were fruits of the labor movement that started in the 1800s.
“As a labor union, we’re concerned about the well-being of our members and their families and the community, not just their rights at the job site,” he said.
That concern was amplified during the pandemic when members were laid off and communities were hurting.
Laborers Local 773 helped by partnering with Cusamano and Sons in Mount Vernon to provide fresh food to Southern Illinois communities.
Masterson said they gave away more than 1 million pounds of produce and fresh foods.
“We were not only able to help our members, but also to help our communities,” Masterson said.
The food distribution rotated through Southern Illinois communities. He said in some areas people lined up two hours before the distribution started.
“It was received positively by the community. Obviously, we never had an issue in finding enough people to give food,” Masterson said.
Some sectors of their union, like healthcare, worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. Other sectors saw shutdowns of one month to several months.
“We’ve had to figure out how to handle COVID outbreaks and quarantines in the work place. Some workers have had to use vacation and sick time. In some instances, the union and employer have been able to coordinate small amounts of unpaid leave,” he said.
Now, members are faced with employers requiring immunization for COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing, which employers and unions will have to discuss.
Masterson said that created a lot of work and there was no precedent for these issues.
One plus has been the change in the job climate.
“Most people who want a good paying job can get one,” Masterson said.
He said one of his favorite quotes is from Abraham Lincoln’s address to Congress on Dec. 3, 1861:
“Labor is prior to, and independent of, capital. Capital is only the fruit of labor, and could never have existed if labor had not first existed. Labor is the superior of capital, and deserves much the higher consideration. Capital has its rights, which are as worthy of protection as any other rights."
He added that the relationship between labor unions and employers is not always adversarial. When labor and management view each other as partners, they can develop positive relationships.
“When two parties work toward the same goal, you can have a union that is part of a successful future, especially through the pandemic,” Masterson said.
