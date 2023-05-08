GOLCONDA — Through the Landmarks Illinois and Banterra Bank grant money, local historical commercial buildings in Southern Illinois will have a chance to preserve their properties by applying for funding by July 1.

"The grant program provides monetary assistance to commercial property owners, nonprofit organizations or governmental bodies working to preserve or rehabilitate historic structures in downtowns and other commercial corridors of Southern Illinois to support economic development," a press release announced, specifying further that projects should be located in the State of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development Southern Region, which contains the Illinois counties of Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson.

Grants are given out based upon need and range from $500 - $2,500. Past recipients of the preservation grant have been in Elizabethtown, Murphysboro, Sesser, and Golconda.

Anthony and Beth Eckert, owners of the Riverview Mansion Hotel in Golconda, were presented with their check Friday afternoon at their historic property, an 1894 Victorian-style home that was converted into a hotel in the 1920s.

“I really appreciate what Landmarks does, and I am very happy about this assistance. Every little bit counts,” said Eckert, who owns and operates the mansion turned hotel with his wife. He explained that the Banterra check would be used to restore the front window where gaudy patchwork restoration had been attempted years before. The window area was in such disrepair, that honeybees nested there one season. Eckert says they saved the honey.

Speaking about restoring the window area of the historic mansion to its former glory days, Eckert said, “We’re going to do it. We’re going to make it happen.”

The Riverview Mansion Hotel received the full $2,500 grant to help preserve its historic 8,000 square foot home turned hotel, which has operated as such since the 1920s. Once called the "The Queen of Silk Stocking Row," the grant money will go toward returning the historic house to its former glory, providing overnight accommodations and bringing economic activity to the city in Pope County.

The Eckerts maintain the unconventional décor of the boutique-style hotel, and its impressive millwork, the Landmarks.org website stated.

"The stately structure features a dozen stained glass windows, including a Palladian-style window on the front elevation that is in need of repair. The Eckerts will use their grant to help pay for exterior maintenance to the window."

“We partnered with Landmarks Illinois because there is so many coal mining, historical downtowns of Southern Illinois, and some have been neglected, and there is not a lot of grant opportunities at all that are geared for developers or small business owners that are trying to renovate historic buildings,” Jennifer Spence, Marketing Director for Banterra and Landmarks Illinois Board Member.

Spence said that part of the charm of spending an afternoon at the local shops, buying a cup of coffee or purchasing some flowers at a boutique, is the history of the building itself.

“You don’t have to be a non-profit. You don’t have to be a municipality. You are a business developer trying to revitalize these Southern Illinois downtowns.”

“For Banterra, we’re in six states now, in places like Scottsdale and Salt Lake City, but we’re in 25 towns of Southern Illinois. That’s where we’re based.”

Begun as a single bank in Ridgway, Illinois, in 1975, Banterra Bank now has assets in excess of $3 billion, and is currently ranked in the top ten percent of U.S. Charter Banks, and is in the top five of the Illinois Charter Banks for its large asset size. Operating all over the U.S., Banterra has left its mark national and locally through providing banking services to communities and grant programs partnering with organizations like Landmark Illinois.

“We look at historical structures, historical resources, in general, and if communities want to save them, we help them,” said Quinn Adamowski, Region Advocacy Manager for Landmarks Illinois.

“Oftentimes, communities have leadership that has decided that a building has to be torn down. Well, why? Maybe there’s another use for it. We work around the state and have those kinds of conversations all the time,” Adamowski said.

The Landmarks Illinois is a people and places oriented organization. As a membership-based historic preservation nonprofit, Landmarks Illinois serves the people of Illinois by saving the places which hold a place in the hearts of Illinoians. By providing free guidance, practical advice, and financial resources, as well as access to strategic partnerships like Banterra Bank, Landmarks Illinois works to preserve the past well into the future.

“The Preserve Southern Illinois Grant, in concert with Banterra, resulted from a desire for our organization to make a larger impact in Southern Illinois,” Adamowski said.

“I think Golconda is a very cool place and what they have here with this mansion is a very interesting stop, so there’s a lot of value in what they are doing here. We thought that providing the [Eckerts] the grant assisting them with their window project was the right thing to do,” Adamowski said.