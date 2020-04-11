Lane closure to begin April 20 at milepost 75 in Benton on I-57
Franklin County

Lane closure to begin April 20 at milepost 75 in Benton on I-57

BENTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to alert motorists traveling on Interstate 57 that there will be a lane closure to begin Monday, April 20 and extend through April 23. This work will be at milepost 75.

Maintenance crews will be repairing the structure carrying northbound Interstate 57 over Marcum Branch.

Emergency Vehicles will be allowed through the construction site as quickly as possible. Through traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes while this work is underway.

— The Southern

