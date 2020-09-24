Lane reductions on I-24 Ohio River Bridge beginning Sunday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane reductions on Interstate 24 over the Ohio River will begin Sunday, Sept. 27.

Weather permitting, there will be road construction work on the structure carrying I-24 over the Ohio River that will require lane closures beginning at 7 p.m. Lane closures will be utilized Sunday night through Thursday morning.

The contractor will work nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Work is expected to be completed on Oct. 30. Work includes hot mix asphalt patches, partial depth patches and pavement markings.

Motorists should seek an alternate route. Emergency vehicles will be allowed through the work zone as quickly as possible.

For more information, visit twitter.com/IDOTDistrict9 or GettingAroundlllinois.com.

— The Southern

