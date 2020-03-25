Lane reductions to begin March 30 on Interstate 24 in Massac County

The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting motorists traveling the southbound and eastbound Lanes of Interstate 24 in Massac County of upcoming lane reductions beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, March 30.

Weather permitting, there will be road construction work on the southbound and eastbound Lanes of I-24 in Massac County that will require lane closures. Traffic will be reduced to one lane. Work is expected to last for three weeks.

Work includes patching the centerline and pavement markings. Motorists should reduce speed, be alert to equipment and workers and use extreme caution while traveling through all work zones.

To avoid any delays, motorists should seek an alternate route.

For IDOT District 9 updates on Twitter, follow at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict9 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

— The Southern

