CARTERVILLE — Areas around Crab Orchard Lake were turned into a wetland over the weekend, with boat ramps and roads closed off due to flooding from the past week's rain and thunderstorms.

According to a rain gauge at Big Muddy River in Murphysboro, that area received over five inches of rainfall within the past week.

According to the climate normals record, March received 4.40 inches on average from 1991-2020. That means parts of the region received more rain in one week than the historical average of rainfall for the entire month.

Driving around Crab Orchard Lake on Saturday morning, one could see the heavy toll the rains made on the forests and recreational areas around the lakes.

Areas along the lake lines looked like deep south swamps. Shorelines expanded inland, while boat ramps seemed to be carried away by the tide, making it impossible to go for a Saturday morning boat ride without getting your feet wet. If you were hoping to picnic at Bogard Point, you would have had a hard time getting to a table without getting your feet wet as well.

There was also a road closure at Devil's Kitchen Lake because of the flooding.

One could only drive to the gate of Devil's Kitchen Lake, because there was enough water on the road from the spillover that the roadway through the park was closed. Avid morning hikers had to take a detour or forgo hiking their favorite trail on Saturday because of the closure.

This is just the beginning of spring rains for Southern Illinois. The average rainfall for April and May is over 10 inches.