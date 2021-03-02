Lauren Cross named interim editor for The Southern

CARBONDALE — A Carbondale native and award-winning investigative journalist is set to become interim top editor of The Southern Illinoisan next week.
Lauren Cross, Midwest projects reporter for Lee Enterprises and a veteran journalist for The Times of Northwest Indiana, will become interim editor as current Local News Editor Alee Quick departs The Southern for a new post at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Quick's last day at The Southern is March 9. Cross will assume all top editor duties for The Southern on March 10.
“Today we have to announce exciting changes involving Southern Illinoisan leadership,” Lee Enterprises Midwest Editor Marc Chase said. “We’re sorry to see Alee Quick leave us, but we’re excited for her new opportunity with an elite public policy program at one of the state’s finest universities.
“We also couldn’t be more happy than to announce Lauren Cross as the interim editor. She’s a Carbondale native, a current Carbondale resident, and SIUC graduate who eats, sleeps and breathes Southern Illinois, and she’s one of the finest investigative journalists I’ve had the opportunity to work with.”
Chase, who also is executive editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana, worked with Cross for several years during her time as an urban core and projects reporter at that publication, which is located just south of Chicago.
Cross holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Southern Illinois University, where she also worked on the Daily Egyptian staff. She holds a master’s degree from the Public Affairs Reporting Program at the University of Illinois at Springfield.
She has worked for Lee Enterprises companies for nearly five years and also previously worked as a government reporter at the Herald-News in Joliet and crime beat reporter for the State Journal-Register in Springfield.
She lives in Carbondale with her husband and daughter.
“I am grateful to have been selected to lead this resilient news team at The Southern and work closely with reporters in helping shape local coverage with a digital-first mindset while also honoring our loyal print subscribers,” Cross said. “It’s great to be home in Carbondale and to give back to my community.”
Her past accomplishments include a national Society of Professional Journalists award for her reporting and exhaustive probe of lead and arsenic contamination in East Chicago, Indiana.