Lauren Cross named interim editor for The Southern

CARBONDALE — A Carbondale native and award-winning investigative journalist is set to become interim top editor of The Southern Illinoisan next week.

Lauren Cross, Midwest projects reporter for Lee Enterprises and a veteran journalist for The Times of Northwest Indiana, will become interim editor as current Local News Editor Alee Quick departs The Southern for a new post at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Quick's last day at The Southern is March 9. Cross will assume all top editor duties for The Southern on March 10.

“Today we have to announce exciting changes involving Southern Illinoisan leadership,” Lee Enterprises Midwest Editor Marc Chase said. “We’re sorry to see Alee Quick leave us, but we’re excited for her new opportunity with an elite public policy program at one of the state’s finest universities.

“We also couldn’t be more happy than to announce Lauren Cross as the interim editor. She’s a Carbondale native, a current Carbondale resident, and SIUC graduate who eats, sleeps and breathes Southern Illinois, and she’s one of the finest investigative journalists I’ve had the opportunity to work with.”