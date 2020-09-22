Layoffs at Southern Illinois Power Co-op set to begin Oct. 21

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — Layoffs are scheduled to begin next month at Southern Illinois Power Co-op’s Lake of Egypt plant as it downsizes its generation footprint.

Beginning Oct. 2 through the end of the month, the power plant is laying off 21 employees, said SIPC President and CEO Don Gulley.

Those employees are to receive a severance package under the terms of an agreement ratified by the IBEW Local 72, which represents workers. The agreement was signed May 7 following months of planning and negotiations.

The agreement called for a reduction in staff of 26 employees. But some of the workers were spared because SIPC offered a voluntary retirement plan, and several older workers took advantage of it, Gulley said.

Further, SIPC’s agreement with the IBEW mandates that laid off workers receive an opportunity to fill any openings that arise over a period of time.

The co-op idled its largest coal-fired generator, known as Unit 4, in mid-September. Gulley estimates the shutdown will save member-owners $125 million over a decade. He said the co-op will be able to secure more competitive energy prices on the open market, and also allow it to diversify its energy portfolio. Currently, coal-fired generation accounts for more than 90% of SIPC’s energy portfolio.