Leaders get a look at local career education programs

Local civic leaders are getting an up-close look at the ways high schools and community colleges are preparing students for careers through a special tour organized by two organizations which work to promote career and technical education.

Leaders of the Association for Career and Technical Education and the Illinois Association for Career and Technical Education are making stops at several area educational institutions where, together with governmental and business leaders, they are learning from career and technical education programs within their communities. The tour made stops at Carbondale Community High School and Southeastern Illinois College on Tuesday and is visiting Mount Vernon Township High School on Wednesday.

Including stops in the Belleville area, the organizations are visiting nine secondary and post-secondary career and technical education programs. At each stop, area legislators, community leaders and members of the media were invited to join the tours and demonstrations.

At Southeastern Illinois College, the visitors met with instructors and students in programs including outdoor wildlife management, powersports maintenance, diesel mechanics and welding.

During a stop at Carbondale Community High School, guests learned about a wide variety of programs preparing high school students for immediate careers including culinary and food service, electronics, exterior carpentry and nursing.

Cindy Stover, executive director of the Association for Career and Technical Education, said the tour is more to build awareness locally about these programs than it is to inform her staff of the classes.

“This brings attention to our wonderful tech ed programs that are training students for future careers. We want to bring attention because in many communities, people don’t know all of the opportunities that may not require college,” she said.

CCCHS Culinary Instructor Dana Lipe shared how the students in her classes are able to explore a possible career in the hospitality industry and gain a working knowledge of restaurants and food service. Culinary students are responsible for catering many of the high school’s special events.

She currently teaches several culinary and nutrition courses – most of them are full or over capacity, Lipe said, adding that the courses prepare them for food service licensing exams. She explained that instructors in career and technical classes, like her, often bring real-world experiences into the classroom.

“That’s a big thing – bringing in experience and being able to say, ‘This is exactly how it is done in a restaurant.’ It lets the students know what to expect in the workforce,” Lipe said.

Carbondale Community High School District Superintendent Daniel Booth said the school offers classes in more than ten career paths, many which can lead to high-paying employment opportunities right out of high school. During the tour, guests learned of a recent CCHS graduate who completed Certified Nursing Assistant Classes at the high school, earned state credentials and immediately went to work at a local nursing facility with plans to get an advanced nursing degree.

Similar classes were on the tour at the Carbondale stop, where guests watched CNA students learn patient shaving techniques, first on balloons and then on one another. Instructor Melanie Nelson asked the students during the tour how many students were planning on nursing careers. Every hand in the classroom went up.

She said that shows the value of the career education programs.

“I didn’t know all of these programs were available to high school students,” admitted Carbondale City Councilmember Carolin Harvey. This is amazing, how students can take these nursing classes, for example, and within a few months, they are qualified to work in their chosen career field.”