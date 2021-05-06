Leedle Houme Bees: All the buzz about beekeeping

Second-generation beekeepers Doug and Rose Leedle are apiculture ambassadors. Not only do they maintain their own colonies of bees and sell beekeeping supplies and equipment at their Mulkeytown farm, but they share the love and knowledge of all things bee with those considering getting hives of the own.
The couple, along with with their sons and their families, are all part of the family enterprise. Rose Leedle said her husband, a certified master beekeeper, has been working with bees his entire life.
“He’s been in beekeeping since he was little,” she said. “His father was a beekeeper and I’ve been doing it since we got married 47 years ago.”
The family currently has 120 hives – with bees numbering in the thousands. Leedle said the goal is obviously honey production, but they also to cultivate bees for others looking to get started with beekeeping.
“We sell everything,” Leedle said of the retail portion of the business. “Of course, there is honey and creamed honey (used as a spread), but we also sell everything needed for beekeeping: protective gear, wooden boxes, tools, medicines that bees might need and more.”
The store, called Leedle Houme Bees, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
The Leedles are very involved in the beekeeping community. Doug is a past president of the Southern Illinois Beekeepers Association and Rose currently service as the vice president of a statewide beekeeping group. The couple has made it their mission to promote and educate about bees and beekeeping.
“We teach a lot. When people come in, we’ll take our time and talk to them and educate them about bees, she said.
To that end, the Leedles teach apiculture course at their farm twice a year. The six classes of two hours each include general information and hands-on training. The course is required before the Leedles will sell bees to a customer.
“They are live animals; they’re our little babies. We want people to keep them alive,” she said.
She says the number of beekeepers in the region has leveled off in recent years, but says there are still more than 2,000 registered beekeepers in Illinois. She says most of them are hobbyists with just a few colonies, but there are some commercial producers with more than 1,000 hives.
Leedle said that people are attracted to beekeeping for a variety of reasons beyond gaining their own source for honey.
“Some people just love it and find it so relaxing just to watch the bees,” she explained. “The beehive is like a superorganism. Each bee has their different things that they do, yet they all work together as cone complete unit and people are just fascinated by that.”
Additionally, she explained that many people pursue apiculture – beekeeping – simply for the ecological impact.
“They want to save the bees,” she said.
She said that the time commitment required for beekeeping is rather small, just a few minutes each week, as is the initial investment (a few hundred dollars). However, Leedle does have a word of caution for would-be beekeepers.
“One of the things I warn them about is not to go by what they learn about beekeeping on the Internet,” she said. “What you see online may be from another region or a different country. What bees eat and what they do here is different here than it would be in Florida, for example.”
Instead, Leedle said she often recommends particular books or websites which are more relevant to the Midwest. Even better, she added, is to find a local beekeeper.
“Follow him around for a while and see if this is something you really want to get into,” she said. “You’ve got to know if you’re comfortable with them all buzzing around you before you invest in bees and equipment.”