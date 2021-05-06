Leedle Houme Bees: All the buzz about beekeeping

Second-generation beekeepers Doug and Rose Leedle are apiculture ambassadors. Not only do they maintain their own colonies of bees and sell beekeeping supplies and equipment at their Mulkeytown farm, but they share the love and knowledge of all things bee with those considering getting hives of the own.

The couple, along with with their sons and their families, are all part of the family enterprise. Rose Leedle said her husband, a certified master beekeeper, has been working with bees his entire life.

“He’s been in beekeeping since he was little,” she said. “His father was a beekeeper and I’ve been doing it since we got married 47 years ago.”

The family currently has 120 hives – with bees numbering in the thousands. Leedle said the goal is obviously honey production, but they also to cultivate bees for others looking to get started with beekeeping.

“We sell everything,” Leedle said of the retail portion of the business. “Of course, there is honey and creamed honey (used as a spread), but we also sell everything needed for beekeeping: protective gear, wooden boxes, tools, medicines that bees might need and more.”

The store, called Leedle Houme Bees, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.