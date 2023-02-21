A $5,000 gift from Legence Bank will aid leaders of the Saluki Food Pantry purchase food and toiletry items to stock its shelves – items that will help SIU students with needs.

Additionally, the bank will be hosting financial literacy programs in various SIU locations.

The pantry, located in the SIU Student Center, served more than 450 students and their families during the fall semester. Since inception in 2016, more than 4,600 students and their families have received assistance.

The pantry is open 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday and Tuesday and 1-4 p.m. Friday.

— Les O'Dell, The Southern