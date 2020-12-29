Legendary Murphysboro pitmaster Mike Mills, founder of 17th Street Barbecue, has died

MURPHYSBORO — Mike Mills, the champion pitmaster behind 17th Street Barbeque affectionately known as “The Legend,” has died.

His daughter, Amy Mills, said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon that Mills passed away Tuesday morning of non-COVID-related health issues.

“He was deeply loved and words cannot describe how much he will be missed,” she wrote. “It’s a monumental loss for all of us at 17th Street Barbecue and the barbecue community.”

Mills is known in barbecue circles around the nation as one of the best to ever man a smoker. He is a four-time World Champion and three-time Grand World Champion at Memphis in May, known as the Super Bowl of Swine, according to 17th Street’s website.

But for all his success in the barbecue world, Mills remained dedicated to Southern Illinois. His restaurant in Murphysboro on 17th Street has drawn people from miles away for many years, and he later opened a restaurant by the same name in Marion. Mills also owns two Memphis Championship Barbecue restaurants in Las Vegas, and he is a partner in Blue Smoke restaurant in New York City.

