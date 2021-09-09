Legislators postpone upcoming Carbondale and Marion senior health and wellness fairs

Illinois Sens. Dale Fowler Sen. Terri Bryant and Reps. Dave Severin, Patrick Windhorst, and Paul Jacobs are reminding local senior citizens and health care organizations of the postponement of two upcoming senior citizens health fairs.
"Out of an abundance of caution and care for the health and well-being of our constituents throughout Southern Illinois, we have made the decision to postpone upcoming senior citizens health fairs scheduled in Marion and Carbondale scheduled for next week. We regret that we must take this step, but our number one priority must be ensuring the health and safety of the hundreds of senior citizens and dozens of healthcare and senior services providers that would be in attendance at these events," a news release stated.
Fowler and Severin's senior citizen health and wellness fair scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at The Hub in Marion has been postponed until a date still to be determined.
Fowler, Bryant, Windhorst and Jacobs' citizens health and wellness fair scheduled for Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Carbondale Civic Center has also been postponed until a date still to be determined.