West Frankfort’s Tim Woods remembers the magic of building bricks. He recalls getting a set of generic blocks – they weren’t Lego (“Those were too expensive for mom and dad,” he said – but he loved them nonetheless.

Like many of us, as he grew older, the bricks became less important for Woods. That is, until he was recovering from back surgery and was restricted to lift no more than 5 lbs. at a time.

“My wife said I was losing my ever-loving mind, so she and the kids bought be a Lego set just as something to do,” Wood said.

Woods completed that set rather quickly. Then another and another. Soon he was hooked on the hobby again, which led to a trip to a Lego store in metropolitan St. Louis.

“I went to the shop and my wife told me we needed to find something just to keep me busy," he said. "We bought a bunch of stuff and I just knocked it out real quick. Then she asked me what was next. I said, ‘I don’t know, but this is fun.’ That was the beginning of it all."

Before long, Woods started his own YouTube channel focusing on Lego, began attending brick-building events and shows and became friends with many of the hobby’s most prominent builders including contestants on television’s “Lego Masters” a brick building competition series. He also has become adept at custom Lego artwork including mosaics and entered into building competitions.

Now, he’s bringing his love of Lego to others in Southern Illinois as the organizer of the “Ultimate Brick Show,” set for Saturday at the Pavilion in Marion.

Several former “Lego Masters” contestants also be in attendance: Corey Samuels from Season 1, Tim and Zach Croll along with Randall Wilson from Season 2 and Patrick Durham from Season 3 of the show.

The event will include exhibits of Lego “builds,” some competitions, a kids building area and vendors selling everything from custom mini-figurines to vintage Lego sets. Several food vendors will also be on-site. In all, Woods said there will be 34,000 square feet of building bricks and related displays.

“It’s going to be wall-to-wall Lego,” Woods said, adding that this is the first large-scale Lego event in the region to his knowledge.

“The response has been overwhelming. People are excited that something like this is coming to Southern Illinois that is family friendly and great for kids. This is for young people, it is for young adults and the young at heart. It’s great for everybody,” he said.

Just like with Lego themselves (insider tip: the plural form of Lego is Lego), Woods wants to keep building. He already is planning next year’s event as well as two others within a few hundred miles.

Tickets for the Ultimate Brick Show are $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 4-10. Those under 4 are free. Information and tickets can be found on Woods’ website at www.twbricksstudio.com. The event runs 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.