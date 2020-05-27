Libraries offer curbside pickup amid COVID-19 concern

CARBONDALE — After months with their doors closed, some Southern Illinois libraries are again serving customers, but from a safe distance.
Libraries and other public gathering spaces were ordered closed in March by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in response to COVID-19's rapid spread. Carbondale Public Library is among the regional libraries offering curbside pickup.
Diana Brawley-Sussman, the library's director, said the service started Tuesday, and the library had 20 to 30 people take advantage of the service — enough to keep her and her employees busy that day, she said.
“People have been appreciative of it,” she said of the early response.
Brawley-Sussman said anyone with a local library card is free to reserve up to 10 items at a time. She just asked that the books be returned to Carbondale instead of their own local library. She said she doesn’t yet have a courier service that would return the books from other locations. She also said there are ways for people to apply for a temporary library card online if they need one.
Those wishing to place an order are asked to call the library at 618-457-0354 or visit the website at carbondalepubliclibrary.org/curbside-pickup.
Carbondale Public Library is not alone in the curbside model — Herrin’s public library began curbside pickup May 18.
As to the safety concerns over books coming into contact with so many different people, each library had their own plan. Brawley-Sussman said they planned to leave returned books untouched on a table for one week before reshelving them. She said after “tedious” amounts of research, this was the best model she could come up with.
Herrin’s library director, Susan Mullen, said their policy was simple.
“Right now we’re not taking anything back,” she said. She said they are only allowing rentals for Herrin cardholders, and that no late fees would be charged. Herrin Library card holders are invited to visit herrincitylibrary.org/catalog/curb-side-pickup-service for information about curbside pickup.
West Frankfort’s library is likely the most loose with its regulations. Unlike Carbondale or Herrin, West Frankfort is still allowing patrons in the building, though only six at a time, and each has to wear a mask. They are also limited to one hour for their visit.
Libraries function as more than a place to rent books and movies, though. For many without regular access to the internet, it can be a gateway to opportunities, like applying for jobs. Brawley-Sussman said this has been hard to navigate. She said the library can’t let customers in, but they also want to be able to serve the community as much as possible. She said she is hopeful that the library can retain a social work intern over the summer. If so, she hopes that the intern can help fill some of the gaps for the library’s most in-need patrons.
Mullen agreed that not fulfilling her mission completely has not been easy.
“I feel like my hands are tied,” she said.
Mullen and Brawley-Sussman said both libraries are doing their best to continue other programming, like children’s story times and even films.
Brawley-Sussman said their reading and film programming will likely be online this summer, and Mullen said story time for kids has moved to Facebook Live.
It is certainly an unprecedented moment for Brawley-Sussman and Mullen, as well as for their communities. They have been forced to learn as they go.
“We are doing the best we can,” Brawley-Sussman said. She added that she feels like she and her staff have had to reinvent the wheel more than once.
“Some wheels we are still inventing,” she said.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.