Libraries offer curbside pickup amid COVID-19 concern

As to the safety concerns over books coming into contact with so many different people, each library had their own plan. Brawley-Sussman said they planned to leave returned books untouched on a table for one week before reshelving them. She said after “tedious” amounts of research, this was the best model she could come up with.

Herrin’s library director, Susan Mullen, said their policy was simple.

“Right now we’re not taking anything back,” she said. She said they are only allowing rentals for Herrin cardholders, and that no late fees would be charged. Herrin Library card holders are invited to visit herrincitylibrary.org/catalog/curb-side-pickup-service for information about curbside pickup.

West Frankfort’s library is likely the most loose with its regulations. Unlike Carbondale or Herrin, West Frankfort is still allowing patrons in the building, though only six at a time, and each has to wear a mask. They are also limited to one hour for their visit.