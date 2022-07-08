Life of service makes Carolin Harvey an 'Extraordinary Ordinary Person'

Carolin Harvey is a very busy woman. Yet, she believes everyone has been given 24 hours every day and what matters most is how we choose to spend it. Carolin is committed to spending as much of her 24 hours as she can helping others.

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Carolin was raised by loving parents who taught her the value of hard work and taking care of her neighbors, teaching both in words and actions.

In 1971, Carolin came to Carbondale from Birmingham to visit her sister and brother, both of whom had moved to the area a few years prior. Carolin had already started college (the first of her family to do so), and this was intended to be a one-week visit.

She never left Carbondale and what started as a short visit has turned into a lifetime of memories. Starting work soon after at a local bank and within two short years, Carolin became the head bookkeeper. Her strong work ethic and a powerful grasp of numbers made her a natural for the work. Later, at the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Bursar’s office, she would build a successful career of 38 years on these same strengths.

During these early years at work, service was a part of Carolin’s life. When her daughter Nija started attending the Presbyterian Child Development Center in Carbondale, Carolin volunteered for the center’s board. Nija was the only black child in the program and Carolin wanted to make sure that someone spoke up not only for her daughter, but for all children of color who would come later. Speaking up for the black community, for people in need and those who go unnoticed and unheard, has been a core principle, leading Carolin into service to many organizations across Southern Illinois. Carolin believes that having a voice is the most important thing and helping people to feel represented and heard is her passion.

Carolin is not comfortable in the spotlight, preferring instead to work behind the scenes to help people and make Carbondale a better place for all. This makes Carolin’s run for the Carbondale City Council even more significant, again choosing to represent others and give them a voice. When she was elected in 2013, Carolin received the most votes of any candidate, proving her service to the community and her commitment to speaking up for people and against injustice had not gone unnoticed. She currently is serving her third term.

Carolin ended her career at SIU in 2016 after a long and illustrious tenure. With full-time work behind her, she found more time to devote to organizations where she believes she could make an impact. The Carbondale Warming Center, the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, the Survivor Empowerment Center, the African American Museum of Southern Illinois, Honor Flight and many other have all benefited from her wisdom, leadership and hard work.

To Carolin, service is the most natural thing. She knows her level of service is very unusual but does not think about it. Her focus is not on who is helping, but on who is being helped. In recent years she has received both the Chamber Service Award and Citizen of the Year from the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce. She credits the support of her husband of 49 years, James, for making it possible for her give so much time to help others.

She holds to a simple truth: everyone has something to give. When you see a need, there is always something you can do to meet that need if you are willing.