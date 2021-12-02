Lights Fantastic Parade detours, closures, shuttle bus routes

CARBONDALE – The 30th Annual Lights Fantastic Parade returns to downtown Carbondale on Saturday, December 4!
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on South Illinois Avenue at Mill Street and will travel north on Illinois Avenue and around the Town Square on Jackson and Washington Streets, to Main Street where it ends.
Roads will close and detours of Main Street, Walnut Street, and Illinois Avenue will begin promptly at 5 p.m., so parade-goers are encouraged to arrive early and avoid traffic congestion. Roads will open promptly after the parade ends, which is typically around 8 p.m.
Free shuttle rides will be provided to the downtown from the Murdale Shopping Center and University Mall. Shuttle buses will pick up passengers every 30 minutes between 4:30 p.m. – 6: 30 p.m. Shuttle rides will resume upon the conclusion of the parade with the last buses leaving the downtown prior to 8:30 p.m.
SHUTTLE BUS STOPS:
- Murdale Shopping Center (pickup near the barbershop) and Oak & Illinois (drop off near the Dayami Center)
- University Mall (pickup near the main mall entrance by Maurice’s) and Washington & Main (drop off near Veteran’s Memorial Plaza).