Like an 'amateur archeologist' on a dig, artist brings new life to 'ghost' ads in Carbondale

From the beginning, White said the plan was not to restore just one of the advertisements that appeared over the decades, but rather merge many into a single mural. He said he wanted not a restoration, but a vintage-looking re-creation.

Deshazo, owner of Spectrum Graphics in Murphysboro, said she had wanted to work on the wall for years – even before she met the Whites. She called the project a “dream job” for her, but one that required lots of preparation and research.

“It had so many layers of paint over it and such a large area of impact, but you could no longer read anything,” she said. “Each layer of paint and primer was hiding what was below.”

White said that even though traces and “ghosts” of previous signs, advertisements and lettering still remained, none were complete. Working as sort of amateur archeologists with DeShazo, they took photographs of the wall in various light conditions, scoured old photographs and histories to piece together some of what the wall had looked at over the years.

They discovered advertisements for businesses housed in the building and for products available at Siebert’s – everything from flour and cigars to film and Coca-Cola. DeShazo’s design of the new mural incorporates many of these ads, often in the places on the wall where they originally were.