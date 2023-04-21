Robbie Lindhorst, diesel technology instructor at Southeastern Illinois College, has been chosen as the college’s Loren P. and Velma Dallas Outstanding Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023. His selection was based upon voting from his peers.

Lindhorst, who lives in Johnston City, has been a full-time faculty member at SIC for 23 years. He has an associate’s degree in diesel maintenance technology from Ranken Technical Institute in St Louis, Missouri and holds Master Technician status with Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). He has been an evaluation team leader for the ASE Education Foundation for 15 years and has been the team leader in obtaining and maintaining national certification for the SIC diesel tech program. He is known to adapt his teaching style to fit the needs of his students.

“Most of our students are kinesthetic, visual and logical learners. With all learning styles in mind, I put together lesson plans to include aural, social, solitary and verbal,” Lindhorst said.

Other instructors also know they can count on Lindhorst.

“He is always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, and I know he has my back as a team member,” SIC welding instructor Mark Thomas, said. “His students give him respect and they know that he is a good friend to them as well.”

Lindhorst also values the teacher/student relationship, making sure the students know they can contact him with any school-related needs at any time.

“Mr. Lindhorst is an excellent teacher,” said diesel technology student Eli Mackey of Morganfield, Kentucky. “Not only is he knowledgeable is his field, but he is also great at explaining concepts that are difficult to understand in an easy-to-grasp fashion. He places his students first, builds good relationships and goes out of his way to help other people.”

The award’s criteria include at least three years of full-time employment participation above and beyond classroom assignments; competence in one’s field or discipline, continuing one’s education and participating in professional development activities, rapport with students; personal commitment to higher education and the transfer of knowledge to students upholding and encouraging ethical behavior of self and students and giving freely to prepare students for their chosen careers.

In 2010, Lindhorst received the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Award, a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning and leadership at community and technical colleges.

At SIC, he serves as co-division chair for the Applied Technology division and currently serves on the assessment, master facilities, alumni and student support committees.

Lindhorst regularly recruits students and participates in college career days at area high schools. He also helps coordinate and participates in the FFA Section 25 Ag Mechanics competition held annually at the college.

Karen Weiss, vice president of academic and student services, said, “Robbie is an excellent instructor inside and outside the classroom. He has served as a mentor when onboarding new faculty members. Robbie’s strength is in his service to the college, to the students, to his colleagues, to his church, and to his family and friends. He is most deserving of this honor.”

The Loren and Velma Dallas Outstanding Teacher Award honors a founding member of the Southeastern Illinois College board and comes with a $500 cash prize. As the recipient of the Outstanding Teacher Award, he is eligible for the 2023 Illinois Community College Trustees Association’s Outstanding Faculty Member Award.

