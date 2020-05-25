'Little Arlington': Harrisburg veterans memorial dedicated in honor of Don Cooper

Two of the names on that list were people important to Cooper, the names of his best friend and one cousin who died in Korea.

“It made a tremendous impact on me,” Cooper said.

Cooper had the vision to design the crosses like the graves at Arlington, in straight lines from any direction. Others joined the effort to make Cooper’s vision a reality.

“It’s been absolutely amazing,” McPeek said.

Date Mining donated the steel underbody for the crosses. They are covered with a tough outdoor plastic. Clark said they will last forever.

The crosses are installed on two large concrete pads with a grassy area between them. Clark announced Monday they will put granite pavers that can be engraved with the names of veterans in that grassy space between the crosses. The concrete pads also have room to add the names of future veterans who lose their lives in service.

Three large crosses and three flagpoles stand at the back of the memorial. The center pole for the American flag is 30 feet high. The others are 20 feet. They are illuminated with the streetlights in Harrisburg. This allows the flags to fly 24 hours a day.