'Little Arlington': Harrisburg veterans memorial dedicated in honor of Don Cooper

HARRISBURG — Don Cooper worked for years to raise money to add to the memorial for Saline County veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Then, he got an idea when he got the opportunity to be part of the first trip with Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
He had never visited Washington, D.C. During the trip, the group of veterans visited many memorials, with a final stop at Arlington National Cemetery for the changing of the guard. “I thought I’d like Harrisburg to have a little Arlington,” Cooper said.
Back at home, he started doing some research. He found that few replicas of Arlington National Cemetery exist, and they are in Elkins, West Virginia; Port Marion, Pennsylvania; Baltimore; Lansing; and Holly Springs, Mississippi.
At about the same time, Blake Eversman did a history project for his classes at Harrisburg High School. Part of that project included cleaning the original crosses at the veterans’ memorial in the cemetery, according to Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek. Blake found the original crosses, installed in 1939, were in bad shape.
“They were in very, very bad shape,” said Richard Clark, of Harrisburg.
Cooper found that to update the memorial with new crosses for each of the service members who gave their lives in service to their country, they would need 242 crosses. “Jacob Palmer got all the information on the 242 deceased battlefield men,” Cooper said.
Two of the names on that list were people important to Cooper, the names of his best friend and one cousin who died in Korea.
“It made a tremendous impact on me,” Cooper said.
Cooper had the vision to design the crosses like the graves at Arlington, in straight lines from any direction. Others joined the effort to make Cooper’s vision a reality.
“It’s been absolutely amazing,” McPeek said.
Date Mining donated the steel underbody for the crosses. They are covered with a tough outdoor plastic. Clark said they will last forever.
The crosses are installed on two large concrete pads with a grassy area between them. Clark announced Monday they will put granite pavers that can be engraved with the names of veterans in that grassy space between the crosses. The concrete pads also have room to add the names of future veterans who lose their lives in service.
Three large crosses and three flagpoles stand at the back of the memorial. The center pole for the American flag is 30 feet high. The others are 20 feet. They are illuminated with the streetlights in Harrisburg. This allows the flags to fly 24 hours a day.
The memorial includes three statues of service members, two men and one woman, and a Fallen Soldier Battle Cross. A plaque on the battle cross reads: “Lest they be forgotten. Dedicated Memorial Day, May 25, 2020, in honor of Don Cooper, who spent many years pouring his heart and soul into Little Arlington.”
Clark said the life-sized battle is pointed toward Cooper’s future gravesite.
Other donors included Beau Clark of Tri-State Business Machines, Larry Angelly, Tyson Hall and many more Saline County individuals and groups. “There was not a lot of cost to the city. Pretty much all of it was donated,” McPeek said.
A plaque was unveiled on Monday that names the memorial at Don Cooper Veterans Park “Little Arlington.”
“Don Cooper’s big dream is for that to be called Little Arlington,” McPeek said.
“They leaned on me for suggestions,” Cooper said. “They’re finished with it for now. It’s beautiful. It’s all for those 242 men who died from World War I through Afghanistan and Iraq.”
