Little Caesars sign-shaker spends last day in Carbondale serving up positivity

“I feel like the Lord is using my job so I can draw people to Him through this here,” he said. “We wake up every day and do what we do because He gives (us) the strength to do it. That’s what gives me (strength) — knowing the bigger picture and not always focusing on the small and complaining.”

Thursday marked Casler’s last day shaking his sign outside of the Little Caesars in Carbondale. The city notified the store that Casler would not be able to continue his job there due to an ordinance prohibiting commercial signs outside that are “carried, waved or otherwise displayed by persons either on public rights of way or in a manner visible from public rights of way.”

Roni LeForge, City of Carbondale spokeswoman, said city leaders did not want to comment in regard to this story.

“We need to keep this positive vibe (in Carbondale) regardless of him working for a Little Caesars,” Wit said. “He’s uplifiting spirits in this community in a time that desperately needs it and for the (city) to flush that out, in my mind, is just totally whack.”

Casler said the team at the Carbondale location has been nothing but supportive during his time at the store. “Every time they see me out here, they tell me I’m doing a good job. They tell me about the comments on what the customers are saying,” he said.