Dr. Travis Cripps of Little Egypt Pediatric Dentistry has announced a “Free Dental Day” on Saturday to celebrate his practice’s first anniversary. He said the day will offer a variety of dental services and is aimed at children who otherwise may not be able to receive dental care.

Cripps said his team is giving up a day off not only to provide dental care, but also to celebrate.

“We have had such a great and warm welcoming into the community and so this is a small way for us to give back,” Cripps said. “We get calls all of the time for kids that are unable to access care.”

The first-come, first-served event for children under the age of 12 will include Venenzi Wood Fired Pizza, video game contests and other activities. Cripps and other volunteer dentists and technicians will provide free examinations and X-rays, with urgent needs addressed at the time of examination. Cripps indicated that other necessary treatment may require a scheduled visit during regular business hours.

He said he expects up to 50 young patients will be seen during the 8 a.m.—1 p.m. event.

“This is an outgrowth of our first year. We have stayed very busy and we see such a need for pediatric dentistry,” he said. “It’s good to be somewhere where dental care is needed and appreciated; a place where we can make an impact on the community.”

Children 5 and younger can also receive free dental screenings and care during an outreach from the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation from 9 a.m.—2 p.m. on Friday at the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Dental Hygiene Clinic.

At this event, volunteer dental teams from local practices will provide both preventative and diagnostic services including cleanings, examinations, fluoride treatments, sealants and X-rays. Children will also receive a free oral health kit which contains toothpaste, a toothbrush, dental floss and a dental care instruction booklet.

According to the foundation, most children in Illinois do not visit a dentist until they are age 4 or older, but the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends a trip to the dentist not long after getting their first tooth.

Average student loan payments to top $200 once resumed Average student loan payments to top $200 once resumed The Average Monthly Student Loan Payment Is $203 Renewed Student Loan Payments Will Add to Already Growing Household Debt Burden