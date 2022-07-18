Living with ALS | Carbondale native Brent McGee explains what its like to have Lou Gehrig's disease

MARION — Brent McGee pushes himself off the recliner with all the strength he can muster in an effort to get to a standing position. He then takes a handful of steps toward a walker while looking for something to cling to along the way so that he doesn't fall. With the aid of the walker, he navigates his way to the computer room where he settles into the desk chair.

With the help of a friend, he makes it back to his walker and then back to his living room chair once again.

Mission accomplished. But not without great exertion.

Everything is a struggle these days for the recently turned 62-year-old McGee. Standing, walking, eating and even talking. That's what this horrendous disease - ALS - has done to him the last 13 months. It has robbed him of his mobility and is working on robbing him of his independence. Barring a miracle, it will rob him of his life.

ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare neurological disease that primarily affects the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement.

A Carbondale native, McGee, who graduated CCHS in 1978, is now a retired teacher/coach, who spent nearly 40 years in the field, including 20-plus years at Creal Springs Elementary, a part of the Marion Unit 2 School District.

"Just give me a minute," McGee said as he prepared himself for Saturday's interview. "Sometimes, I get a little distant in thought. I have even lost consciousness at times and I definitely lose my balance pretty easily. What's funny is that I lived a healthy lifestyle for 60 years, exercising and watching what I eat.

"I was constantly on the move, working outside on my tractor or walking mile after mile hunting with one of my champion bird dogs," he said. "And now as you can see, I can barely get around. I'm mostly stuck to this chair and I've gained about 40 pounds."

McGee said that he was diagnosed with ALS in June 2021. He was told that he may only have six months to live. But through hard work and determination - as well as a heavy dose of stubbornness - McGee plods onward.

"One of the major problems with ALS is the breathing," he said. "As my diaphragm breaks down, it is pneumonia that is the biggest risk. I often get muscle spasms in my rib cage and it becomes difficult to breathe until they subside. They're also very painful."

McGee, a no-nonsense taskmaster of a head football coach at Waterloo and Marion, who also assisted at Herrin and West Frankfort, said he tries to find ways to keep his sense of humor throughout this ordeal.

"When I was a kid, I wanted Bob Gibson's arm and Lou Brock's legs, but when I turned 60, I found out Lou Gehrig was much more generous."

McGee said he rarely strays from his home all that much.

"I don't even go out to eat with Becky (his wife of 41 years) anymore because I'm afraid I might choke on the food," he said.

Fiercely proud, McGee said he knows he's fighting what would appear to be an unwinnable fight.

"It's pretty much a death sentence," he said. "There's no cure. There are some drugs I can take which may slow down the process a little, including a daily infusion. But I would have to be driven to St. Joseph's Hospital in Murphysboro for 10 straight days and that's a pretty long haul for me these days considering where we live southeast of Marion."

McGee said ALS is a disease that humiliates those afflicted with it.

"Five years ago, I had an accident at work. I was helping special-needs kids onto the bus and felt a severe pain in my back and my right leg just kind of shut down. I couldn't walk. I went to the ER and the doctors thought it was a disc problem. Now, I know it was the onset of ALS.

"About two years ago, I started losing feeling in my left leg. Again, doctors thought it was all related to disc problems, but further testing eventually showed otherwise. My brother, Jon, died at the age of 45 of an autoimmune disease. And I have a cousin with Multiple Sclerosis, so I guess it runs in the family."

While McGee is brutally open and honest about his ongoing war with ALS, he did find time to reflect back upon happier times.

After graduating high school, he enrolled at John A. Logan College and earned his associate's degree there in two years. He transferred to SIU, where he earned a bachelor's degree in education with a background in science and history.

"I mostly taught health and physical education, but I could have taught history or English if they had needed me to," McGee said.

The former Terriers baseball player student taught at Carterville and Murphysboro, learning a great deal about football from veterans like Mike Deck and Phil Janes at Carterville and Mark Bullock at Murphysboro.

He was hired right out of college by Waterloo High School in 1983 and proceeded to serve as an assistant coach in football for the next several years. In charge of leading the freshman and sophomore teams, McGee posted 7-1 and 8-0 records.

Finally, in 1992, he got his first opportunity to coach the varsity squad after the Waterloo head coach accepted a position in neighboring Columbia.

"We had a winning record my first year and beat Dupo, one of our arch rivals," McGee said. "I remember we also beat Wood River, 55-0. In 1993, we went undefeated in the regular season and set a new school record for wins. We beat a good Du Quoin team in the playoffs, 7-6, and also beat Nashville and Harrisburg before falling to Pontiac in the championship game."

McGee, who would later be selected for the school's athletics hall of fame, said his Waterloo team was also pretty strong the following year in the fall of 1994, again advancing to the playoffs and beating Harrisburg a second straight year before losing at home to Du Quoin.

Opportunity knocked after that season and McGee accepted a teaching/coaching position at Marion in 1995.

"It was quite a raise in pay for me at the time," he said. "Marion football hadn't won many games in several years. The first thing I did was call Mike Rude (Johnston City) and Jim Woodward (Murphysboro) and get their thoughts. The next thing I did was look into organizing a junior tackle program. I helped us raise $10,000 for equipment to get started. That's when we started to build a program."

Fast forward to 2001. The school board was on the verge of relieving McGee of his coaching duties before the varsity team went en masse to the meeting to plead their coach's case. McGee was rehired and the Wildcats proceeded to go to the playoffs for the first time in more than 10 years.

"We had talent and the kids had worked hard," McGee said.

Tony Stearns, who was a running back, defensive back, kick returner, punter and placekicker that season for the Wildcats, said it was a season he will never forget.

"That season was definitely an experience that I will take with me forever," he said. "Coach McGee and I had an interesting relationship. He knew how to talk to each player in a certain way. He was aggressive, kind of crazy at times and in your face, but that's exactly what I needed. It's what motivated me. My memories with my teammates and him as our head coach are all good memories."

The quarterback of that 2001 team, Ryan High, said McGee believed in him at an early age.

"Coach gave me such a great opportunity to show what I could do at quarterback, working with me as early as seventh grade. We just connected in so many ways."

High said he learned "a lot of life lessons" from McGee and has carried those lessons over to adulthood.

"I do a lot of youth coaching today up in the O'Fallon area and much of what I teach comes from Coach McGee."

High added that he's glad McGee got to coach his senior class that resulted in the playoff run in 2001.

"We went 6-3 during the regular season, but lost in the first round of the playoffs. Still, it was the first time Marion had qualified for the playoffs in years, and Coach McGee had a lot to do with that."

Despite the winning season, McGee said he could see the writing on the wall and resigned his coaching position to devote more time to his young sons - BJ and Brock.

"It was time to be daddy for a while," he said.

McGee moved his family to Herrin, but continued to teach at Creal Springs. His sons went on to compete in athletics at HHS and fared quite well in multiple sports. McGee helped out in football and track.

Today, older son, BJ, works at the federal penitentiary in Marion in health care while younger son, Brock, works in administration at Helia Health Care in Energy.

"I'm so proud of my sons and all they have accomplished," McGee said. "I know they're going to do well in the future."

McGee also praised his wife for taking on more work and responsibility than she could have ever anticipated.

"She's had to learn how to do things that I did around the house. I know it's not been easy on her."

An avid motorcyclist prior to the diagnosis, McGee said he and his wife traveled much of the country, crossing off items from his bucket list along the way.

"There were things that I wanted to do and people that I wanted to see," he said.

Asked how he wants to be remembered by friends and family, McGee didn't hesitate.

"By serving others, especially young children," he said. "That's what has brought true value to my life. Seeing the smiles on their faces. Them asking me for hugs. Hoping that I made a difference in some of these kids' lives as their teacher or their coach."