Local bike retailers ride into the future with E-bikes

The popularity of electric vehicles is growing, but it is not just Teslas, Rivians and other electric cars and pickup trucks gaining traction. E-bikes – bicycles with electric motors to assist pedaling riders – also are increasing in popularity.

The COVID-19 pandemic thrust e-bikes into the mainstream, with e-bike sales jumping 145% from 2019 to 2020 according to market research company NPD group. In fact, some experts estimate 500,000 e-bikes were sold in 2020 alone and predictions are that there will be 300 million e-bikes worldwide by the end of next year.

The bikes are popular with riders who want help riding up hills or in windy conditions, and e-bike motors allow cyclists to ride longer or faster. They are also winning over bicycle commuters who do not want to arrive at work or school looking like they have ridden long distances.

Most e-bikes are pedal-assist – they don’t have a throttle or means to make the bicycles self-propelled. Riders must pedal to make the motors engage, powered by on-board batteries which riders charge by plugging them into an electrical outlet.

“As a rider, you can control how much assist you get,” explains Doug McDonald, owner of Phoenix Cycles in Carbondale. “There’s usually four or five different levels of assistance and the bikes have a motor either built into the back wheel or at the crankset near the pedals and then the batteries are on a rack above the rear wheel or built into the frame.”

Patrick Work, owner of The Bike Surgeon in Carterville, said the concept of pedal-assist is rather simple.

“You as the rider are basically the throttle and what the motor does is multiplies the power output that goes to the ground based on what power you give through the pedals,” he explained. “For example, it is something like if you put 10 watts into the system, it will give you another 10 watts.”

McDonald said, “I have people getting anywhere from about 30 miles at full assistance to 100 miles plus if they are just using a little assistance. They are just wanting the help when the wind is in their face or when they are going up a big hill.”

He said they are also popular with riders who have knee issues or other physical limitations preventing them from riding traditional bikes.

The pedal-assisted e-bikes are rated for 20 to 28 miles per hour so a motorcycle license is not required. As bicycles, they able to be used on state trails and bicycle-designated areas.

McDonald said e-bikes can be found in all of the genres of variations of bicycle styles including mountain bikes, road bicycles and hybrids. Work said his staff has learned how to work on the e-bikes.

“It’s been interesting. We’re becoming technicians, just like automotive technicians. We actually are plugging bikes into computers to diagnose issues and we’re updating firmware on bicycles,” he said.

McDonald said most bicycle manufacturers now offer a variety of the electric bicycles.

“E-bikes are huge in Europe, but they’ve really just hit the United States in the last couple of years,” McDonald explained, adding that fewer than 10% of the bicycles sold at Phoenix Cycles are e-bikes. Work said e-bike sales at Bike Surgeon are about the same.

One factor which may be slowing down sales is the price of an e-bike. McDonald said a quality pedal-assist bicycle starts at about $2,000, but he said he expects prices to decrease in the future.

However, both retailers said they expect the percentage of e-bikes to increase and maybe even lead the bicycle sales pack eventually.

Work added that e-bikes will become more and more common on the streets and roads of Southern Illinois.

“In the not too-distant future, it’s going to be really hard to tell an e-bike from a traditional bike and they’re going to become more popular,” he said. “They’re going to be very mainstream. People really enjoy riding them.