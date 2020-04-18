Local businesses began receiving funds from Marion United on Friday

MARION — What started as trip to get tacos resulted in Jared Gravatt and Josh Benitone planning a fundraiser that raised nearly $200,000 for Marion businesses.
Gravatt and Benitone, owners of Crown Brew Coffee, went to a local restaurant for tacos in late March. The two were supporting restaurants who were impacted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order to help control the outbreak of COVID-19 cases. The owner told them the restaurant had lost about 90% of its business due to the pandemic and the efforts to control it.
“I heard the same story two days straight,” Benitone said.
They decided that they could plan a virtual concert fundraiser to help local businesses.
“It was our way to rally people together around a cause when we couldn’t get together in person,” Benitone said.
They set a goal of $100,000 and called their efforts Marion United. Marion United featured a livestream of local artists, musicians and community leaders sharing hope and encouragement. Marion Mayor Mike Absher and Southern Illinois Community Foundation partnered with Gravatt and Benitone to present a four-hour program on April 3 that was streamed on the Marion Cultural & Civic Center Facebook page.
Marion United’s virtual telethon raised more than $190,000 to bring much-needed relief funds to locally-owned Marion businesses.
Benitone and Gravatt said the event’s success signifies that Marion citizens are willing to take control of how this COVID-19 pandemic affects their community. They can come together as a city and create solutions for this difficult time. Benitone and Gravatt were “blown away” by the generosity of the Marion community.
Southern Illinois Community Foundation began disbursing the funds to 111 businesses on Friday. A few checks were delivered to businesses around the Marion square. Other checks will be mailed.
There is much to be celebrated, but there is also a sobering reality that those involved in Marion United have learned through this process: Those same 111 businesses had 701 employees before COVID-19 (not including the owners). They have been forced to lay off 490 employees. Only 211 employees remain, a 70% layoff rate.
Gravatt said the need far outweighs the $190,000 they raised. Marion United received requests that totaled $830,000 from the same group of businesses. They reported average losses of 80% to 90% of their business revenue.
“We are grateful to be distributing much-needed funds, but fully realize there is an even greater need in our businesses that are hurting because of COVID-19,” Byram Fager, executive director of Southern Illinois Community Foundation, said.
“It’s sobering. I’m happy we raised nearly $200,000, but to realize the level of support they need is sobering,” Gravatt said. “We hope people are aware of the importance of supporting local businesses.”
Marion United will continue to develop strategies to bring relief and inject cash into local businesses. People interested in helping may visit marion-united.com and follow the organization on Facebook or Instagram.
To stay up-to-date with the relief efforts of Southern Illinois Community Foundation, visit sicf.org or follow the organization on Facebook.
