Local businesses began receiving funds from Marion United on Friday

Benitone and Gravatt said the event’s success signifies that Marion citizens are willing to take control of how this COVID-19 pandemic affects their community. They can come together as a city and create solutions for this difficult time. Benitone and Gravatt were “blown away” by the generosity of the Marion community.

Southern Illinois Community Foundation began disbursing the funds to 111 businesses on Friday. A few checks were delivered to businesses around the Marion square. Other checks will be mailed.

There is much to be celebrated, but there is also a sobering reality that those involved in Marion United have learned through this process: Those same 111 businesses had 701 employees before COVID-19 (not including the owners). They have been forced to lay off 490 employees. Only 211 employees remain, a 70% layoff rate.

Gravatt said the need far outweighs the $190,000 they raised. Marion United received requests that totaled $830,000 from the same group of businesses. They reported average losses of 80% to 90% of their business revenue.

“We are grateful to be distributing much-needed funds, but fully realize there is an even greater need in our businesses that are hurting because of COVID-19,” Byram Fager, executive director of Southern Illinois Community Foundation, said.