Local children take advantage of trick or treating events for Halloween

Children and their parents had several opportunities to trick or treat during the Halloween weekend. Some of those events gave businesses the opportunity to participate.

The Spooktacular Candy Crawl in Marion offered a chance for families to participate in drive-through trick or treating from the safety of their own vehicles.

Jeff Dunderdale, director of business development at Withers Broadcasting, said this is the third candy crawl they have sponsored with Oasis Powersports, one of the Black Diamond companies.

Local businesses were invited to set up and decorate booths to give candy to children. All kinds of businesses participated, including Prairie Living, Spirit Halloween, Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois, Withers radio stations, Black Diamond Family of Companies, PMR Towing, House to Home and more.

Dunderdale said most cars had three or four children.

Southern Illinois Classic Hits Q106.3 was airing their Halloween show at the Candy Crawl. Dunderdale said it is the 10th anniversary of the Halloween show.

The Roofing Guys gave out Hostess snack cakes, candy, hooded sweatshirts and hats.

“We are celebrating Jesus with a Christmas display,” Matt Choate, owner of the business, said.

He said they love Christmas and they love giving treats to children.

The business will again sponsor the Home Alone house this Christmas season.

Lawyers from Sam Mitchell Law Firm had some special helpers handing out candy. Their children were dressed up and handing out goodies.

“I think this is great,” Matt Carraway of Sam Mitchell said. “It’s an opportunity to pass candy out and have a good time.”

The Candy Crawl went until 7 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, trick or treaters filled Illinois Avenue in Carbondale for the Downtown Candy Walk, sponsored by Carbondale Main Street.

Mark Waicukauski, owner of Dairy Queen, set up a table in front of the Diary Queen to pass out candy. He talked to children as they stopped.

“It’s good to have a safe environment to do trick or treat,” he said. “It’s good to have people come downtown and enjoy themselves.”

Bill Robbins was in charge of candy at The Varsity Center for the Arts. They had sound equipment set and were providing music for the event. Their bar also was open.

“We’re trying to get a little in their Halloween,” Robbins said.

The Varsity hosted several Halloween themed events over the past couple weekends.

Robbins said they had a lot of people in costume and had a lot of fun.

Halloween events continued through Monday night in the region.