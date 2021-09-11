Local clinics ‘brace for impact’ as more states attempt to ban early abortions

Alison Dreith, deputy director of Hope Clinic, said up until a few years ago, Hope was the only clinic south of Springfield that provided abortion care in Illinois and it is one of the oldest abortion clinics in the country, having opened in 1974 shortly after the passage of Roe V. Wade. She said about 60% of the clinic’s patients come from out of state.

“So a bulk of that, at about 55% of our patients are from Missouri, and another 5% all over, including outside of the United States. But particularly we see a lot of patients from Indiana and Kentucky,” Dreith said.

Dreith said this is because Illinois has more access to care and is less restrictive than other states in the Midwest.

So every state kind of that touches Illinois is pretty restrictive when it comes to access to abortion care,” Dreith said. “That's certainly the case for Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, are all very restrictive states. And so we're an option for a lot of those people seeking care out of their own communities because we go to 24 weeks gestation. And a lot of our surrounding states only go to 20 weeks, or I think in Indiana, the case is even 14 weeks.”