Local colleges issue mask mandates in wake of COVID surge, new CDC guidance

It took Sarah Virruso a little while to find her facemask Wednesday morning — but she needed it for the first time in quite a while.
Once she had it, she could head off to work.
As a junior at Southern Illinois University Carbondale who works part-time on campus, Virruso now has to follow a new SIU mask mandate, with COVID-19 cases once again on the rise locally and in hot spots nationally.
The announcement of the SIU mask mandate arrived Tuesday afternoon in the inboxes of faculty, staff and students from SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane.
Effective immediately, the mandate requires they be worn in public and in shared spaces at the university, regardless of vaccination status.
The email said the new requirement was “consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.”
In the email, Lane said the university believes “this step is necessary to keep everyone safe and have the in-person fall semester we all want.”
"Wearing masks is not new to us. We have been wearing them for over a year now, and they have proven to be effective at preventing the spread of COVID," Lane said in an email to The Southern. "We will continue to encourage vaccinations, as we have since March. As we monitor community transmission levels, we hope our area can get to the point where masks are no longer needed."
For Virruso, a Carterville resident who is majoring in special education, the mandate is unwelcome, but understood.
“I’m personally vaccinated and I’m tired of wearing a mask, but if it’s to protect other people and keep others safe, I feel that I have to do what is necessary,” she said.
At other campuses across the region, administrators have been scrambling to determine what is best for their campuses following the new recommendations.
Colleges follow suit, await guidance
The new mandate at SIU and consideration of policies at area community colleges comes after the Illinois Department of Public Health reiterated the latest recommendations from the CDC, in which the agency recommended vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas of surging COVID-19 cases.
Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg will make masks mandatory in public spaces beginning Aug. 2.
In Carterville, John A. Logan College is not changing its COVID-19 protocols as the college continues to encourage students to wear masks and be vaccinated.
“Currently Region 5, which includes all counties in the college’s district, is considered a substantial risk,” said John A. Logan College President Kirk Overstreet. “To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, we will follow the suggestions of both the CDC and IDPH and suggest that all individuals on campus wear a mask regardless of vaccination status."
Protocols are subject to change at colleges in the area. John A. Logan College’s COVID Taskforce is set to meet Thursday afternoon as is the Illinois Community College Board.
The Illinois Board of Higher Education is also expected to release new guidance this week. As such, new protocols or policies could be forthcoming from institutions in the region.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike told the Associated Press the department is joining CDC recommendations that regardless vaccination status, everyone should wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas with substantial and high transmission of the coronavirus.
According to the department, areas of substantial transmission are considered by CDC to be those with 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period. Areas of high transmission are considered to be those with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period. A majority of Southern Illinois counties fall in the “substantial” and “high” classifications.
“While data continues to show the effectiveness of the three COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized in the U.S., including against the Delta variant, we are still seeing the virus rapidly spread among the unvaccinated,” she said.
For students including Virruso, the inconvenience of masks is secondary to being able to attend in-person classes.
“I'm sure some students will resist it. There always is some controversy with it, but I hope most people try to respect and do it. I want to keep in-person classes, I think that's important,” she said.
Dr. Jeff Ripperda, a family physician with Shawnee Health Services, said the new guidelines come following a reported upswing in local COVID-19 cases.
“Those numbers reflect what I see in my own practice in Murphysboro,” he said. “Over the past two months, there’s been a noticeable upswing in the number of patients I’ve seen with COVID-19. I didn’t have any patients of mine who were in the hospital in January through early June and there was only a smattering of cases here and there. It wasn’t anything constant and persistent. Over the last two months, I’ve almost always had one patient with COVID and had four or five hospitalized. It’s a great contrast from what was going on three months ago.”
Ripperda said he sees two factors for the growing cases in the region.
“One is that restrictions have been lifted, which means more people are gathering in more places with more people which is just more opportunities for the virus to be transmitted,” he explained. “Then the Delta variant has become the predominant variant locally and it is just a more contagious variant.”
Carbondale issues new policy
The city of Carbondale has issued a new mask policy for City Hall employees, citing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases locally that's prompted Jackson County to be categorized as an area of "high transmission," according to a news release.
The updated federal mask guidance, released Tuesday, recommends that when indoors, individuals are required to wear a face-covering and maintain six feet of social distance, regardless of vaccination status, the city said.
The city of Carbondale will require all employees and visitors to wear a face-covering inside city buildings, the release stated.
“I understand that getting vaccinated is a very personal choice. If you or someone you know are vaccine-hesitant, please reconsider, speak with your friends who have been vaccinated, and get additional information from your healthcare providers,” Mayor Mike Henry said.
The city of Carbondale will continue to evaluate COVID protocols and adjust accordingly until the pandemic is officially over.