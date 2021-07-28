Local colleges issue mask mandates in wake of COVID surge, new CDC guidance

It took Sarah Virruso a little while to find her facemask Wednesday morning — but she needed it for the first time in quite a while.

Once she had it, she could head off to work.

As a junior at Southern Illinois University Carbondale who works part-time on campus, Virruso now has to follow a new SIU mask mandate, with COVID-19 cases once again on the rise locally and in hot spots nationally.

The announcement of the SIU mask mandate arrived Tuesday afternoon in the inboxes of faculty, staff and students from SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane.

Effective immediately, the mandate requires they be worn in public and in shared spaces at the university, regardless of vaccination status.

The email said the new requirement was “consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.”

In the email, Lane said the university believes “this step is necessary to keep everyone safe and have the in-person fall semester we all want.”