Like a basketball team whose last-second shot clanked off the rim, Southern Illinois came up short in the championship of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Associations’ “Makers Madness” competition to find “the coolest thing made in Illinois.”

Three of the four finalists for the title were products made in the region: Barbecue sauce from 17th Street Barbecue in Murphysboro, a drug incinerator manufactured by Elastec in Carmi and a radar system for driver-assisted and self-driving systems in automobiles made by Hella Electronics in Flora. The other finalist – and winner of the tournament-style bracket competition – is the Rosenberg Moon Habitat made my Ingersoll Machine Tools in Rockford.

More than 250 products were nominated for the informal competition and more than 305,000 votes were cast throughout the tournament.

Previously, no Southern Illinois company or product had reached the finals, so in many ways, the 2023 Makers Madness program highlighted the region’s industries, said Deb Barnett of SI Now.

“It’s very exciting. Having not just one, but several Southern Illinois manufacturers make this year’s list speaks to the vitality, success and reach of our business community,” Barnett said.

The Ingersoll Machine Tools product was announced as the winner by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker during an event in Springfield on Wednesday.

“Illinois is a state built around innovation from the Ferris wheel to the dishwasher to the zipper. The best of that legacy continues to shine through with Makers Madness and the Rosenberg Moon Habitat by Ingersoll Machine Tools,” Pritzker said during the announcement. “This team quite literally reached for the stars and imagined a future of space travel and habitation that inspires us all. To them and to all the participants, congratulations, and thank you for all you do to make Illinois a hub of innovation.”

Previous contest winners include Rivian’s all-electric R1T truck made in Normal, the Self-Regulating Traffic Signal Heater by Termico Technologies in Elk Grove Village and the 797F Mining Truck manufactured by Caterpillar, Inc. in Decatur.