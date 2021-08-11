Local health officials report record-breaking rise in COVID cases — children included

There are currently 414 active cases being managed in Jackson County. There have been 6,052 cases to date, with 78 related deaths. To date, 5,560 individuals have been released from isolation, including 7 on Wednesday.

Almost all new COVID-19 cases are estimated by CDC to be due to the Delta variant of the original virus that causes COVID-19.

The Delta variant, or strain of the virus, is twice as transmissible as the original virus, meaning it is much more easily passed from one person to another, health officials said.

Bart Hagston, the department's public health administrator, said activities that were considered lower risk even a month ago, are likely now more risky.

"The CDC’s updated guidance which recommends masks for all individuals when indoors, regardless of vaccination status, in areas of substantial or high transmission, is a direct result of the increased transmission risk of the Delta variant," he said.

The following actions, if taken, can significantly reduce the spread of virus and the overall impact across the community:

• Get vaccinated if you are age 12 or older and have not previously. Parents of unvaccinated children can help protect their kids by being vaccinated.