Local health officials report record-breaking rise in COVID cases — children included

MURPHYSBORO — A single-day record for new COVID-19 cases was set Wednesday in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Health Department was notified of 115 cases on Wednesday, eclipsing the previous daily record of 87 cases from November 12, 2020, according to a news release.
Through the first 11 days of August, there have been 451 new cases in Jackson County, which exceeds every monthly case total except for three: November and December of 2020; and January of this year.
Meanwhile, children made up 37% of the Southern Seven Health Department's new daily cases on Wednesday — a new trend described as "alarming" by Nathan Ryder, contact tracing outreach coordinator.
"Compared to this same time period last year, children only accounted for about 10% of our daily cases," Ryder said in an email.
Southern Seven reported 68 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and 44 newly recovered cases.
Using metrics established by CDC, the level of community transmission is considered “high” across Southern Illinois and across much of the nation.
Also of concern is the number of new cases in those who are teens and younger. About one-quarter of cases in August have been in that age range.
There are currently 414 active cases being managed in Jackson County. There have been 6,052 cases to date, with 78 related deaths. To date, 5,560 individuals have been released from isolation, including 7 on Wednesday.
Almost all new COVID-19 cases are estimated by CDC to be due to the Delta variant of the original virus that causes COVID-19.
The Delta variant, or strain of the virus, is twice as transmissible as the original virus, meaning it is much more easily passed from one person to another, health officials said.
Bart Hagston, the department's public health administrator, said activities that were considered lower risk even a month ago, are likely now more risky.
"The CDC’s updated guidance which recommends masks for all individuals when indoors, regardless of vaccination status, in areas of substantial or high transmission, is a direct result of the increased transmission risk of the Delta variant," he said.
The following actions, if taken, can significantly reduce the spread of virus and the overall impact across the community:
• Get vaccinated if you are age 12 or older and have not previously. Parents of unvaccinated children can help protect their kids by being vaccinated.
• Wear a mask in indoor situations.
• Dial back social activities and the number of unmasked individuals with which your family has close contact.
• Do not disregard COVID-19 symptoms; symptomatic people should stay home and consider getting tested.
• Return calls to public health officials an be forthcoming in your answers to contact tracing questions.
Jackson County Health Department is providing routine immunizations and COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis every week day from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with additional hours on Tuesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those age 12 and older. Those age 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent. Vaccinations are free, no insurance information is collected, and no appointment is needed.
Vaccination against COVID-19 remains the most important step to bringing the virus under control, lessening public health precautions, making more activities possible, and keeping those most vulnerable in community safe and healthy.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit getvaccineanswers.org or www.ourshotsi.com.