Local health officials warn of COVID-19 outbreak at summer church camp

PINCKNEYVILLE — Health officials are warning people of a possible exposure to COVID-19 after confirming multiple cases tied to Lake Sallateeska Baptist Camp, where children attended a summer program last week.

"If you or your child attended camp at Lake Sallateeska Baptist Camp in Pinckneyville, IL July 10 – July 16, 2021 you could have been exposed to multiple confirmed positive cases of COVID-19," a news release from the Wabash County Health Department stated.

The department encouraged anyone to get tested — whether with or without symptoms — if they believe they may have been exposed.

Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of 100.4 or higher, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.