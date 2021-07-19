Just In
Local health officials warn of COVID-19 outbreak at summer church camp
PINCKNEYVILLE — Health officials are warning people of a possible exposure to COVID-19 after confirming multiple cases tied to Lake Sallateeska Baptist Camp, where children attended a summer program last week.
"If you or your child attended camp at Lake Sallateeska Baptist Camp in Pinckneyville, IL July 10 – July 16, 2021 you could have been exposed to multiple confirmed positive cases of COVID-19," a news release from the Wabash County Health Department stated.
The department encouraged anyone to get tested — whether with or without symptoms — if they believe they may have been exposed.
Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of 100.4 or higher, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
Testing is available daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wabash County Health Department, free of charge.
On Monday, officials with the Perry County Health Department reported out 17 new COVID-19 cases in adults over the age of 18 on Monday and five new cases in people under 18.
It was not clear Monday morning if or to what extent those cases are tied to the camp. Officials there could not immediately be reached for comment.
- The Southern