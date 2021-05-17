Local leaders hopeful after U.S. Supreme Court's decision to take up Roe v. Wade challenge

Chrstine Mize, president of Jackson County Right to Life, was driving home Monday when she heard that the U.S. Supreme Court had agreed to consider a major rollback of abortion rights

She said she hopes the U.S. Supreme Court lets the Mississippi law stand.

“I think any limiting of abortion is good. I would like it to be eliminated,” Mize said.

When she arrived at home, two new baby chicks had hatched, one was breaking out of its shell and other eggs were peeping. She called it a wonderful pro-life message.

“Age and location shouldn’t be a determinate of life,” Mize said.

State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, was encouraged to see the U.S. Supreme Court take up the appeal.

“I think the Mississippi law should be allowed to stand,” he said, adding that we will know more once the case is heard.

Windhorst would be like to see the court overturn 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision and 30-year-old Casey decision that gave and affirmed a woman’s right to seek an abortion.

He has sponsored legislation in the past in Illinois to limit abortions to 20 weeks except in the case of serious health issues of the mother.