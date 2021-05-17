Local leaders hopeful after U.S. Supreme Court's decision to take up Roe v. Wade challenge

Chrstine Mize, president of Jackson County Right to Life, was driving home Monday when she heard that the U.S. Supreme Court had agreed to consider a major rollback of abortion rights
She said she hopes the U.S. Supreme Court lets the Mississippi law stand.
“I think any limiting of abortion is good. I would like it to be eliminated,” Mize said.
When she arrived at home, two new baby chicks had hatched, one was breaking out of its shell and other eggs were peeping. She called it a wonderful pro-life message.
“Age and location shouldn’t be a determinate of life,” Mize said.
State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, was encouraged to see the U.S. Supreme Court take up the appeal.
“I think the Mississippi law should be allowed to stand,” he said, adding that we will know more once the case is heard.
Windhorst would be like to see the court overturn 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision and 30-year-old Casey decision that gave and affirmed a woman’s right to seek an abortion.
He has sponsored legislation in the past in Illinois to limit abortions to 20 weeks except in the case of serious health issues of the mother.
“If the court was to overturn Roe v. Wade, it would leave the issue up to the states to determine what freedoms or restrictions to apply to abortion,” Windhorst said. “If the court were to uphold the Mississippi statute, my colleagues and I would look at whether some similar legislation could pass in Illinois.”
Still, other state legislators are optimistic about the court’s decision to hear the appeal.
"I firmly believe that life begins at conception, and I welcome the court's challenge of current legal standards which fail to protect the lives of unborn children," said Senator Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro.
"I have always been a pro-life advocate, and I support a review of the current legal standards if it means helping protect the dignity and rights of those who do not yet have a voice," said Senator Fowler, R-Harrisburg.
The Southern also reached out to U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth for comment.
