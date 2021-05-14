Local leaders urge caution as CDC says vaccinated can ditch masks in most settings

CARBONDALE — Local leaders are responding with caution after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that persons vaccinated against COVID-19 can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
This comes shortly after President Joe Biden announced a plan to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4.
William Lo, general manager of Carbondale-favorite New Kahala, has been cautious from the get-go, closing his dining room and offering only curbside or delivery for customers. He doesn’t see this changing any time soon.
“I think we’re still going to keep our dining room closed,” Lo said. Part of his hesitancy comes from the general risk to his staff and the public of transmitting COVID-19. But he said it also is a matter of hospitality — he doesn’t like the idea of having to ask his customers if they are vaccinated when they walk in without a mask.
“It’s not hospitable to have that conversation,” he said.
With this new federal guidance, the Illinois Department of Public health has also updated the state’s position. Since the pandemic began last year the state has operated on a series of phases, with Phase 1 being the most dire and Phase 5 being the post-pandemic reopening.
The IDPH said it would be bringing the state into a bridge between Phases 4 and 5.The bridge to Phase 5, according to the IDPH website, will allow for higher capacity limits and increased business operations, before public health experts say it is safe to move to the new normal that Phase 5 will bring.
In an update to current Phase 4 mitigations, individuals with proof of full vaccination — defined as 14 days after receiving a final vaccine dose — or a negative COVID-19 test (PCR) 1-3 days prior to an event do not count against capacity limits. Following the latest studies on virus transmission, the state website said lower risk activities that were either not permitted or allowed at a lower capacity have been expanded in Phase 4.
State officials weighed in on the bridge phase Friday.
“Today we reached a milestone, a point of achievement because of our resilience and regard for each other by washing our hands, wearing our masks, watching our distance and rolling up our sleeves to get vaccinated,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton told The Southern in a statement.
“For so many months, it seemed as if we would not reach this point, but we have because our state followed the science and put the lives of residents first.” She said getting people vaccinated is still the top priority.
Locally, the celebration is a bit subdued.
“I think there’s just going to be a general sense of taking this slowly,” Bart Hagston, administrator for the Jackson County Health Department, said. Hagston said about 32% of the county’s population has been vaccinated, a number he hopes to see grow. This should start to be realized with the announcement this week that children ages 12-to-15-years-old qualify for vaccination.
As for the county-level guidance, this will be measured.
“We’ll wait and see what information comes to us,” he said.
The Neighborhood Co-op Grocery in Carbondale has long held a hard-and-fast no-mask, no-entry policy. Customer service manager Pale said this isn’t likely to change any time soon. He said store leadership needs to get together to discuss the new guidelines.
“We’re just going to take our time,” Pale said.
Leadership at Southern Illinois Healthcare is also preaching caution.
“While masks are no longer required for vaccinated persons in personal or some public settings, masking remains an important safeguard for employees, patients and visitors inside SIH facilities,” Marci Moore-Connelley, senior vice president and chief medical officer, said Friday in a written statement to The Southern. "At this time a masking requirement will remain in effect in all SIH facilities.”
Social media sound-off
On Friday, The Southern Illinoisan asked readers to sound off on Facebook about the CDC's relaxed mask rules. Some said they believed it was a personal choice, while others argued they never wore a mask to begin with and won't listen to the CDC. Others said while they are vaccinated and excited to get back to a new normal, they asked everyone to urge caution.
"I am fully vaccinated and won’t be wearing masks. The people who aren’t vaccinated are most likely the same ones who haven’t worn masks all along, so the onus is on them now if they want to continue to play Russian roulette," Mikki Gray commented.
"Even after being fully vaccinated, the mask orders should remain in effect. People can still catch, or recatch, it, so ignoring that could continue this pandemic even longer than it has gone on," Zachary Lee commented.
"This seems unwise to me. It will lead to businesses dropping their mask requirements and end social pressure for mask wearing. Those who are unvaccinated will join those who are vaccinated in skipping the masks. While I am fully vaccinated and may not have much risk, if I had children who were too young to be vaccinated, I would now fear having them in public places (such as a grocery store) where even the unvaccinated will be present without masks," Jill Adams wrote.
"I run a business. I'm not liking forward to dealing with people unwilling to wear masks. We will continue to enforce a mask policy inside," Bonnie Burton wrote.
"I am fully vaccinated but it seems like a bad idea. Others that are not will follow suit and there will be no way to differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated," Pam Kimball wrote.
"It is what it is at this point…If you want a vaccine, go get one…they are widely available now. If you don’t want one, don’t go get one. That is your choice. It is a risk that you take. It is time to get the country and the world moving again. Wear the mask, or don’t. Again, it’s your choice. Everyone is fully aware of what the risks are by now. My family and I chose to get vaccinated, but if you didn’t, go out and live your life. Just know the risks," Dennis Gade wrote.
