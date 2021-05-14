Local leaders urge caution as CDC says vaccinated can ditch masks in most settings

Social media sound-off

On Friday, The Southern Illinoisan asked readers to sound off on Facebook about the CDC's relaxed mask rules. Some said they believed it was a personal choice, while others argued they never wore a mask to begin with and won't listen to the CDC. Others said while they are vaccinated and excited to get back to a new normal, they asked everyone to urge caution.

"I am fully vaccinated and won’t be wearing masks. The people who aren’t vaccinated are most likely the same ones who haven’t worn masks all along, so the onus is on them now if they want to continue to play Russian roulette," Mikki Gray commented.

"Even after being fully vaccinated, the mask orders should remain in effect. People can still catch, or recatch, it, so ignoring that could continue this pandemic even longer than it has gone on," Zachary Lee commented.

"This seems unwise to me. It will lead to businesses dropping their mask requirements and end social pressure for mask wearing. Those who are unvaccinated will join those who are vaccinated in skipping the masks. While I am fully vaccinated and may not have much risk, if I had children who were too young to be vaccinated, I would now fear having them in public places (such as a grocery store) where even the unvaccinated will be present without masks," Jill Adams wrote.

"I run a business. I'm not liking forward to dealing with people unwilling to wear masks. We will continue to enforce a mask policy inside," Bonnie Burton wrote.