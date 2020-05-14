Local restaurants adjust practices to work under pandemic rules

Restaurant owners like Marilyn and Robert Martin and Crystal Lukens have had to adjust their business models to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. They all now offer curbside pickup at their restaurants.
Marilyn Martin, who owns Mary Lou's in Carbondale, applied for the Payroll Protection Program so she would be able to pay the staff while the restaurant was closed because of the governor’s stay-at-home order. The loan requires 75% of the funds be spent on payroll, and restaurants have eight weeks to figure out a way to do business.
When Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended the order indefinitely, Martin had to act. “I have to open and do curbside pickup,” she said.
Customers can call ahead and order or order in person at a makeshift window set up in the doorway. They wait in their cars for a call saying their food is ready. They return to the window to pay for and pick up their orders. Plus, now customers can pay with a credit or debit card for the first time in the restaurant's existence.
“It’s not been bad," Martin said. "So far, its worked pretty good, but the sales are nothing like the sales when we are open."
Crystal Lukens, owner of Rise Above It Café and Bakery in Carterville and Crystal’s Catering in Herrin, opened the café for curbside pickup on Wednesday with a skeleton crew operating the business.
“I don’t feel comfortable making my employees come back to work when the governor said people still need to stay home,” she said.
Lukens added that many of her employees are drawing unemployment. With the extra $600 from the federal government, they are making more than they usually made working.
Lukens also applied for grants and loans from the federal and state government, but she has not heard if she will receive any money.
She estimates her revenue losses at over $100,000 for her catering business and more than $50,000 for the bakery. That isn’t profit; it’s revenue. That means money for rent, utilities, payroll and other expenses would be paid with that amount.
Lukens is taking smaller catering orders, too, but they cannot replace the large gatherings that have been canceled.
Martin and Lukens both share two concerns — reduced seating during social distancing and the food supply chain. Martin will lose five tables in her small dining room and about half her counter seats. Lukens also will lose a considerable percent of seats in her cafe. Lukens is considering making her tables reservation only until they are fully open.
“All restaurants are struggling with the food supply chain, and the prices have gone up,” Lukens said.
Lukens has tried to order food, but sometimes she just cannot get what she wants. Crystal’s Catering is known for taking menu requests. She is currently limiting the menu based on what she is able to buy from suppliers. She even resorted to making multiple trips to the store to get items that have limits.
“We’ve been hurting anyway," Martin said. "Now we are just trying to survive.”
Martin said her mother, Mary Lou, survived the student protests in Carbondale in the spring of 1970. She never closed and didn’t have any windows broken like other downtown businesses.
This is only the second time the restaurant has been closed. Mary Lou’s was closed for three days after 2009 derecho because they had no power.
A few restaurants in Southern Illinois have threatened to defy the executive orders and open for dine-in guests. Plans were halted after a couple conversations with health department officials.
Bart Hagston, administrator of Jackson County Health Department, and Jamie Byrd, public health administrator of Egyptian Health Department, said they are charged with permitting and inspecting restaurants and aiding in enforcing the county food ordinances. They act in cooperation with the state’s attorney’s office.
Both say the process starts with a phone call to discuss the situation. They educate the business owner and manager to make sure they understand the regulations, much like the conversations during inspections. They can take other action if the situation is not resolved or poses a serious threat to public health.
“The ability of health department relies on the strength of local ordinances and support from the state’s attorney,” Hagston said. “In Jackson County, I feel like I have the support of the state’s attorney and sheriff. We’re all like-minded in that we see a need to comply with the rules.”
“We make phone call first and ask if there’s anything we can do to help them. We have had better luck being partners instead of coming down with a heavy hand,” Byrd said.
Byrd is empathetic with the restaurant owners. Some will not be able to reopen. He hopes Southern Illinois will be able to reopen soon.
Until then, the restaurants will continue to work under new pandemic rules.
