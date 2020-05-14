Local restaurants adjust practices to work under pandemic rules

Lukens has tried to order food, but sometimes she just cannot get what she wants. Crystal’s Catering is known for taking menu requests. She is currently limiting the menu based on what she is able to buy from suppliers. She even resorted to making multiple trips to the store to get items that have limits.

“We’ve been hurting anyway," Martin said. "Now we are just trying to survive.”

Martin said her mother, Mary Lou, survived the student protests in Carbondale in the spring of 1970. She never closed and didn’t have any windows broken like other downtown businesses.

This is only the second time the restaurant has been closed. Mary Lou’s was closed for three days after 2009 derecho because they had no power.

A few restaurants in Southern Illinois have threatened to defy the executive orders and open for dine-in guests. Plans were halted after a couple conversations with health department officials.

Bart Hagston, administrator of Jackson County Health Department, and Jamie Byrd, public health administrator of Egyptian Health Department, said they are charged with permitting and inspecting restaurants and aiding in enforcing the county food ordinances. They act in cooperation with the state’s attorney’s office.