Local schools receive Illinois Report Card scores

Following release of the 2022 Illinois State Board of Education’s School Report Card last week, government officials and school administrators celebrated the strides Illinois schools and students had made in student growth and graduation rates following the COVID-19 pandemic.

But what about Southern Illinois schools? Which ones are making strides? What schools are doing the best and which educational institutions are failing to make the grade?

The report card, available at www.illinoisreportcard.com, looks at everything from standardized test scores to absence rates, socioeconomic makeup of students and faculty, salaries, budgets and special programs to give a snapshot of student – and school success.

Carbondale Community High School District Superintendent Daniel Booth explained, “The school report card basically allows us to see a high level view of the improvement and growth in schools from a testing perspective, but it also looks at other things from a holistic point of view such as finances, school environment, your demographic, attendance and mobility rate – the amount of students you have coming in and out. It also looks at your finances, the demographics of your teachers and other information. It really is a holistic snapshot of your district and how things are going.”

In general, schools are placed in one of four classifications based on performance: exemplary, commendable, targeted or comprehensive. A memo prepared by CCHS, which was placed in the “commendable” group, explained the levels:

“Exemplary” are schools performing in the top 10% of schools statewide with no underperforming student groups. Those classified as “commendable” have no underperforming student groups, a graduation rate greater than 67%, but have an overall performance score not in the top 10% of schools statewide.

“Targeted” schools are institutions with one or more student groups performing at or below the level of the “all students” group in the lowest performing 5% of Illinois schools, and the “comprehensive” school is one in the lowest-performing 5% of schools in Illinois or any high school with a graduation rate of 67% or less.

“Basically, the state is doing this in an effort to look at equity. So they're saying that all of your students maybe doing well, but if you've got this one group of students who is scoring at this lowest level in our state, you've got a problem in your district that you need to address,” Booth explained. “So when they look at your scores, they basically ask are your Black students scoring at the 5% mark of schools in the state? Are your white students? Are your Hispanic students, are your low income students? And if you've got any student group that is scoring in the bottom 5% of schools in the state, you will get one of the lower designations.”

In the 18 counties of Southern Illinois, 16 schools are rated as “exemplary” by the Illinois State Board of Education, putting them in the top 10% of all Illinois schools.

Three high schools made the exemplary list: Okawville Junior/Senior High School in Washington County, Goreville High School and Carterville High School.

Goreville Community School District Superintendent Steve Webb said the recognition is great, but all schools do things to benefit students which may not be reflected in the annual report.

“It is certainly something that people can be proud of and I certainly am, but there are a lot of things that schools do that are that are exemplary, that may not be on the school report cards,” he said.

A trio of Marion elementary schools also were deemed exemplary: Adams School, Longfellow Elementary and Washington Elementary. Other area elementary institutions receiving the designation include Dongola Dahlgren Elementary and East Side Elementary in Hamilton County, Summersville Grade School, Dongola Junior High School, Ewing-Northern Elementary School, Massac County’s Franklin Elementary, North Side Primary Center in Herrin, Unity Point Elementary in Carbondale, Jonesboro Elementary and Coulterville Elementary.

“The nice thing about the Illinois report card is it gives you a way to compare your local school district to district across the state, in just about any way you want to compare,” said Carbondale Elementary School District Superintendent Janice Pavelonis. “You can compare your local school district with itself over previous years and look for areas of growth and areas where progress is needed. I think the most important piece of it is that it gives the general public an opportunity to be able to dig into the things that they find most important.”

The online report card can be searched by school, county or other geographic factors.