Local sculptor-turned-filmmaker debuts her first film on Friday at the Varsity Center

A film that explores the techniques, practices and wisdom of non-traditional healers in the region will make its local premiere Friday at the Varsity Center in Carbondale.

Produced by area sculptor-turned-filmmaker Laurie Blakely, "Healing Hands" profiles four non-traditional healers who share their struggles, views of love and loss and gratitude as well as their approach to caring for others.

In the 33-minute film, Blakely casts the healers’ hands in clay and creates abstract sculptures around them, while revealing her own struggles with grief. Additionally, she explores how the creative processes of art and nature mirror the creative act of healing toward a more fulfilling life.

“I think the world needs a lot of healing right now,” Blakely explained. “I thought collaborating with healers would be perfect and it’s been a healing journey.”

Her first film, Blakely said she had to learn about documentary structure as well as editing, camera work and more. All told, filming and post-production took about five years.

The film features Siri LeBaron, a yoga instructor and sound healer from Carbondale; Kitrina Hunter, a massage therapist in Carbondale; Leigh Wolf, a licensed acupuncturist from Makanda; and Linda Smith a healing touch practitioner from Webster Groves, Missouri.

Blakely, who lives in Makanda, said she hopes the film provides answers that people cannot find elsewhere.

“It deals with questions like what does healing mean in the context of a terminal illness? Or how can we say centered in the midst of hardship?” she explained. “It's a really uplifting film even though it deals with difficult questions.”

“Healing Hands” won Best Short Documentary at the Art Film Awards in May and was chosen as a finalist at the Love International Film Festival in Los Angeles. Friday’s screening will be the first showing in Southern Illinois.

The film screening is set for 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9 at the Varsity Center. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by searching for "Healing Hands” at www.eventbrite.com.

“This local premiere is special to me,” Blakey said. “This film features four wise and generous healers. And most of them are from Southern Illinois. I’m excited to share their compassionate insights with others. 'Healing Hands' emphasizes the importance of local healers and the belief that there is kind and helpful guidance to be found in almost every community.”