Local staple, Stix, has reopened under new management

CARBONDALE – Stix, a local bar that was opened in the 1980s, has reopened its doors under new management.

The Carbondale staple closed in August of 2019 and nearly two years later, on April 29, the bar reopened, according to Stix’s Facebook. The bar has been long missed by many including William Lo, the Executive Director of the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce.

"Stix is a Carbondale staple. We all grew up going to Stix with their sticky floors and everything," Lo said. "I'm excited. I think there are not as many Carbondale bars as there used to be. It's important to have a different mix of businesses to cater to different students in different local communities with different needs. When we don't have bars that jive with people, then people tend to have house parties and get in trouble in other ways. So, I think Stix is a great place for students and local people to go enjoy having a drink. It's had a history of issues. I can't speak for the new owner, obviously, but I would assume that they will run a tight ship. We hope they'll have great success in Carbondale."

Several of Stix’s issues occurred in late 2017 and early 2018.

In May 2018, Stix, under different leadership at the time, was one of a few bars where it was being debated if its liquor license would be renewed by the Carbondale Local Liquor Commission, according to previous reports by The Southern.

In a May meeting, the commission suspended Stix’s liquor license for two weeks from June 18 to July 1 and fined the establishment more than $2,800 for two 17-year-old women who were in the bar and being over-occupancy on two nights in January.

The bar was also found guilty of having a 13-year-old inside the facility in October 2017.

In February, the bar was found guilty of having a 17-year-old man in the bar, and the punishment for that incident was a 24-hour suspension, which was appealed.

The commission had released the accepted quarterly alcohol arrests by the Carbondale Police Department from Jan. 1 to March 31 near the time of that May meeting.

Stix was found to have nine underage possession or consumption of alcohol violations in the first three months of 2018.

However, Lo said that underage drinking doesn't plague just one bar.

“Underage drinking is an issue that every bar struggles with," Lo said. "Kids want to drink, and they get creative. You have to depend on your staff to keep an eye out and really do the due diligence. I think that's the real thing with any bar. We saw with TRAX that they had an issue a few weeks ago. I think it's all about due diligence. It's tough."

The Southern tried to reach Stix ownership three times including once over the phone where the line was disconnected and twice via messages on Facebook.

Stix has reopened up at 517 S Illinois Ave. in Carbondale; however, their hours of operation have not yet been posted on their Facebook page.

To keep up-to-date with events and other things at Stix visit their page at https://www.facebook.com/stix.carbondale.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.