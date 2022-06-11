 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local woman among five finalists for Miss Illinois

Miss Southern Illinois Breana Bagley interview

Miss Southern  Illinois Breana Bagley competes in an on-stage interview portion of the Miss Illinois scholarship competition Saturday evening in Marion. Bagley is one of 11 finalists for the title and crown.

MARION - Reigning Miss Southern Illinois Breana Bagley of Carbondale remains in the running to be the next Miss Illinois after being named one of the top five finalists tonight at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.

Other finalists are Miss Lake County Ariyanna White, Miss Quincy Juliana Fray, Miss River Valley McKenna Vereeke and Miss Windy City Monica Nia Jones.

Area representatives Miss John A. Logan College Alara Pfeaster and Miss Metropolis Cami Horman did not advance as finalists in the competition.

The young women advancing in the competition have done so after days of interviews, preliminary competitions and talent performances.

The new Miss Illinois will be named following a final round of questions from judges regarding each candidate’s own social impact initiatives. In addition to the title and crown, Miss Illinois will win a minimum $10,000 scholarship as well as numerous in-kind awards.

The new Miss Illinois will succeed current Miss Illinois Isabelle Hanson, a news reporter and anchor for KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Updates to the scholarship competition will be posted to www.thesouthern.com and on The Southern’s social media channels.

les.odell@thesouthern.com

(618) 351-5036

