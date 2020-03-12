Long-term care facilities in Southern Illinois are limiting visitors in face of COVID-19

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Neitzel said they don’t have a timeline or know how long the restrictions will last, and that they are in effect until further notice.

Other facilities have similar rules in place for visiting and are screening visitors. Shawnee Christian Nursing Center is not allowing visitors past their front desk. Helia Healthcare in Benton has visiting hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is not allowing anyone younger than 18 to visit.

On Wednesday afternoon, the City of Marion released a statement saying city operations would continue as normal except for Marion Senior Center. Beginning Monday, all programming at the center will be suspended until further notice. Meals will be provided “to go,” and patrons are encouraged to call ahead for ordering and pickup procedures.

“The City of Marion remains committed to the health and welfare of its residents and visitors. We can report at this time that there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of Marion. We are taking every precaution and consideration into account as we plan for the potential changes that may come in the very near future,” the statement reads.

Officials say the city is increasing its cleaning and sanitation efforts at each Marion city facility.