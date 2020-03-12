Long-term care facilities in Southern Illinois are limiting visitors in face of COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health has asked that long-term care facilities in the state restrict visitors.
The IDPH has provided facilities with a visitor screening questionnaire to post at all building entrances. It contains 11 questions that ask about exposure to COVID-19, a cold or flu, and symptoms of illness, such as fever, sore throat and nausea. Anyone who answers yes to any of the questions is asked to postpone their visit for at least 14 days from the beginning of symptoms.
“As we continue to closely monitor the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, the health and safety of our residents, families, and team members remain our top priority. To prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), facilities need to restrict visitors younger than 18 years of age. All other visitors need to screen themselves by reviewing the screening questionnaire. If you have any of the symptoms listed or answered ‘yes’ to any of the questions, you need to postpone your visit for 14 days,” the department's statement said.
In Southern Illinois, nursing homes, assisted living and rehabilitation facilities, as well as other long-term care facilities, are following the guidance.
“By limiting visitors, this means we are letting family members in who are essential to the resident or when that resident is receiving end-of-life care,” said Melissa Neitzel, administrator of Liberty Village of Carbondale. “The policy is for the protection of our loved ones here at Liberty Village. We want to keep them safe and healthy.”
Neitzel said they don’t have a timeline or know how long the restrictions will last, and that they are in effect until further notice.
Other facilities have similar rules in place for visiting and are screening visitors. Shawnee Christian Nursing Center is not allowing visitors past their front desk. Helia Healthcare in Benton has visiting hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is not allowing anyone younger than 18 to visit.
On Wednesday afternoon, the City of Marion released a statement saying city operations would continue as normal except for Marion Senior Center. Beginning Monday, all programming at the center will be suspended until further notice. Meals will be provided “to go,” and patrons are encouraged to call ahead for ordering and pickup procedures.
“The City of Marion remains committed to the health and welfare of its residents and visitors. We can report at this time that there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of Marion. We are taking every precaution and consideration into account as we plan for the potential changes that may come in the very near future,” the statement reads.
Officials say the city is increasing its cleaning and sanitation efforts at each Marion city facility.
The release asks anyone who is sick to stay home and contact his or her medical service provider or an urgent care walk-in clinic for further instructions. Those who have been ill should be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to normal routines like work and school. Staying home is one of the critical pieces of preventing the spread of illnesses.
City officials will continue to monitor this situation closely and to take guidance from IDPH and Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department. Additional communication will be provided as situations change.
