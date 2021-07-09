Long-time local radio host Wes Bennett dies

A staple of Southern Illinois’ radio airwaves has died.
Wes Bennett, most recently host of “Wakin’ Up with Wes” on WGGH-AM and WGGH-FM, died Friday following an extended illness.
Bennett had been a disc jockey and radio personality in the region for more than three decades. He was long-time host on WDDD-FM before moving to WGGH.
According to a GoFundMe page established to aid with medical expenses, Bennett was diagnosed in early May with end-stage liver failure along with internal bleeding and a tumor near his liver. His passing was announced on his personal Facebook page by his brother, Rick.
Bennett’s on-air partner of eight years at WDDD, April Ruebeke said she will remember Bennett as “larger than life.”
“He was always willing to give himself to his fans and the community and had the most contagious laugh of anyone I’ve ever known,” she said. “He was a family man, a great friend and, of course, a great asset to the community.”
Todd Ellis remembered being befriended by Bennett early in his career.
“He was the first person I met when I started working at WDDD. He taught me the ins and outs of radio. He was hardworking, genuine and loyal to a fault,” Ellis said. “Above everything else, Wes Bennett was my friend.”
Ellis said Bennett was a fixture at area events and fundraisers.
“If somebody asked him to do something, he would do it. He just gave of himself. For the 2019 Hospice of Southern Illinois Red Carpet Gala, I talked him into singing with me. We got up there and we had fun. It was the last thing I ever did with him. It was awesome and a great memory,” he said.
Ruebeke said Bennett had a unique way of connecting with listeners.
“This is a loss not only on the airwaves, but for the community as a whole. Was a part of people’s lives and will be missed,” she said.
Memorial service arrangements for Bennett were incomplete as of press time.