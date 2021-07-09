 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Long-time local radio host Wes Bennett dies
0 comments
breaking urgent

Long-time local radio host Wes Bennett dies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
wes bennett.jpg

According to a GoFundMe page established to aid with medical expenses, Wes Bennett was diagnosed in early May with end-stage liver failure along with internal bleeding and a tumor near his liver. His passing was announced on his personal Facebook page by his brother, Rick.

 GoFundMe

A staple of Southern Illinois’ radio airwaves has died.

Wes Bennett, most recently host of “Wakin’ Up with Wes” on WGGH-AM and WGGH-FM, died Friday following an extended illness.

Bennett had been a disc jockey and radio personality in the region for more than three decades. He was long-time host on WDDD-FM before moving to WGGH.

According to a GoFundMe page established to aid with medical expenses, Bennett was diagnosed in early May with end-stage liver failure along with internal bleeding and a tumor near his liver. His passing was announced on his personal Facebook page by his brother, Rick.

Bennett’s on-air partner of eight years at WDDD, April Ruebeke said she will remember Bennett as “larger than life.”

“He was always willing to give himself to his fans and the community and had the most contagious laugh of anyone I’ve ever known,” she said. “He was a family man, a great friend and, of course, a great asset to the community.”

Todd Ellis remembered being befriended by Bennett early in his career.

“He was the first person I met when I started working at WDDD. He taught me the ins and outs of radio. He was hardworking, genuine and loyal to a fault,” Ellis said. “Above everything else, Wes Bennett was my friend.”

Ellis said Bennett was a fixture at area events and fundraisers.

“If somebody asked him to do something, he would do it. He just gave of himself. For the 2019 Hospice of Southern Illinois Red Carpet Gala, I talked him into singing with me. We got up there and we had fun. It was the last thing I ever did with him. It was awesome and a great memory,” he said.

Ruebeke said Bennett had a unique way of connecting with listeners.

“This is a loss not only on the airwaves, but for the community as a whole. Was a part of people’s lives and will be missed,” she said.

Memorial service arrangements for Bennett were incomplete as of press time.

On a day when there's severe weather in your area, you may find yourself under a tornado watch or even a tornado warning. What's the difference?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
SIU researchers: Downstate split from Chicago would spell 'economic disaster'
SIU

SIU researchers: Downstate split from Chicago would spell 'economic disaster'

  • Updated

For those downstate Illinois residents who want to breakaway from Chicagoland and form their own state, two Southern Illinois University Carbondale researchers have an emphatic caution: do not do it.

In a whitepaper released earlier this year by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, a think tank at the university, political scientists John Foster and John Jackson said analysis of Illinois state revenue and budgeting over recent years shows downstate Illinoisans would be worse off without Chicago than they are with their northeastern neighbors.

+2
Southern Illinois sees upswing in COVID cases; health care leaders urge vaccinations
Local News

Southern Illinois sees upswing in COVID cases; health care leaders urge vaccinations

  • Updated

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are on the rise across Southern Illinois, bringing renewed calls for area residents to get vaccinated against the virus.

Last week, Southern Seven Health Department reported 40 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of more than 200% over the previous week’s case count. Nearly two-thirds of the cases came from Union County, according to the department. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News